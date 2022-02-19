Watch Video: What Happens Next After A Bull Interrupts An Intense Ox Fight

A video of a wild animal battle has gone viral on social media, in which a dangerous bull intervened in a fight between two oxen (bullocks). The video was posted to Instagram with the title ‘peacemaker’ by the user ‘charminganimalsdaily.’ So far, the video has received over 4.3 lakh likes.

The video depicts two white oxen engaging in a fierce fight in a field. As their horns are locked, the two enraged oxen can be seen shoving each other and dragging their feet to maintain their postures.

Suddenly, a black bull enters the fray and flips both oxen in the air with his horns, one by one. The bull scares the enraged oxen into submission, and they go their separate ways.