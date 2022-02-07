WATCH VIDEO: Woman Forest Official Rescues Snake in Kerala, Netizens Admire Her Courage

A video of a lady employee from Kerala’s forest department saving a snake has gone viral on social media. Since the video’s release, the officer identified as Roshini GS has been lauded for her cool and composed handling of the rescue. The incident occurred in the Kattakada area of Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district.

Roshini gently grabs the cobra by its tail and neatly places it inside a black bag using a tool in the video. As the snake enters the bag, she wraps it and continues onward, leaving everyone in astonishment. “A brave Forest employee Roshini rescues a snake from human habitations in Kattakada,” IFS Officer Sudha Ramen tweeted. She has been taught to handle snakes. The number of women working in forest departments across the country is increasing.”

A brave Forest staff Roshini rescues a snake from the human habitations at Kattakada. She is trained in handling snakes. Women force in Forest depts across the country is growing up in good numbers. VC @jishasurya pic.twitter.com/TlH9oI2KrH — Sudha Ramen 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) February 3, 2022

People have praised her daring and expertise in the video, which has gone viral. “This is the first wildlife rescue I’ve witnessed where people aren’t shouting,” one person said. “You did a fantastic job of managing the snake with ease and a little bit of preparation.”

It seems to be her daily routine to handle these snakes.

What a normal human being can't even think of in his/her worst dreams.#Respect to this super lady.

According to onmanorama.com, Roshni G.S, 33, was among those who passed the snake conservation program’s ‘examination and assessment.’

“I’ve never been afraid of snakes.” It was fascinating to handle a snake during training. The training taught me how to handle snakes scientifically without hurting them. Typically, a significant number of snakes rescued by snake-catchers die soon after being released back into the wild. This is due to injuries sustained during the catch. “Snake-catchers, too, die as a result of inappropriate management,” Roshni was mentioned in the story.