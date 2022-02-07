WATCH VIDEO: Woman Makes a Saree of potato Chips Packets Netizens Divided 

If someone were to compile a list of the most popular and delectable snacks, potato chips would undoubtedly be included. And a majority of people will agree with you on that. The quick and easy snack comes in a range of flavours and can rapidly satisfy hunger cravings. However, after eating, most people discard the packet. But one girl came up with something brilliant.

As a result, a video of a girl constructing a saree out of potato chip packets has gone viral on the internet. Yes, you read that correctly.

bebadass.in shared the viral video on Instagram. It was first shared via the page mae.co.in. A girl can be seen waving a potato chips packet in front of the camera in the brief video. Almost immediately, she is seen wearing a silver saree with a vibrant wrapper border and pallu.

“For the love of blue Lays and sarees,” the caption reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BeBadass.in (@bebadass.in)

The video got over 1 lakh views after being shared online. The video elicited a wide range of emotions from internet users.

“Oh my god,” a user said.

Another user commented, “As an ardent saree lover and an artist, I feel absolutely repulsed seeing this. People indulge in all sorts of tomfoolery in the name of art these days.”