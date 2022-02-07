Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 02:14 am
WATCH VIDEO: Woman Makes a Saree of potato Chips Packets Netizens Divided 

Saree of potato Chips Packets

If someone were to compile a list of the most popular and delectable snacks, potato chips would undoubtedly be included. And a majority of people will agree with you on that. The quick and easy snack comes in a range of flavours and can rapidly satisfy hunger cravings. However, after eating, most people discard the packet. But one girl came up with something brilliant.

As a result, a video of a girl constructing a saree out of potato chip packets has gone viral on the internet. Yes, you read that correctly.

bebadass.in shared the viral video on Instagram. It was first shared via the page mae.co.in. A girl can be seen waving a potato chips packet in front of the camera in the brief video. Almost immediately, she is seen wearing a silver saree with a vibrant wrapper border and pallu.

“For the love of blue Lays and sarees,” the caption reads.

 

The video got over 1 lakh views after being shared online. The video elicited a wide range of emotions from internet users.

“Oh my god,” a user said.

Another user commented, “As an ardent saree lover and an artist, I feel absolutely repulsed seeing this. People indulge in all sorts of tomfoolery in the name of art these days.”

 

3 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Woman Forest Official Rescues Snake in Kerala, Netizens Admire Her Courage

A video of a lady employee from Kerala's forest department saving a...
6 hours ago
Sohna Tu: Usman Mukhtar, Osman Khalid Butt owned #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challenge

Pepsi recently launched their #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challenge to their new beat 'Sohna...
14 hours ago
Resham comes out in support of SRK after alleged 'spitting' controversy

Actress Resham comes out in support of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan,...
1 day ago
Wordle Answer Today 7th February #233 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 233 that was released today, February 7,...
1 day ago
Lata Mangeshkar, Raj Kapoor, Nargis, and Shashi Kapoor in one frame

The veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar who was being admitted to the ICU...
1 day ago
Sharmila Tagore recalls old memories with the legend Lata Mangeshkar

The veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar who was being admitted to the ICU...

