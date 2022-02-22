When I awoke, there was a bloodied stranger lying on my couch, refusing to leave

A woman in Colorado had a scary start to Valentine’s Day when she awoke to find a stranger sleeping on her couch.

A woman in Colorado had a scary start to Valentine’s Day when she awoke to find a stranger sleeping on her couch.

According to surveillance footage, the man attempted to break into other homes in the Denver area.

Christine Kingen stated that she awoke and began her morning routine by heading downstairs to prepare coffee. Her dog, she claimed, was barking incessantly.

Kingen assumed it was the mailman or someone carrying flowers for the celebration and dismissed it. However, the barking did not stop.

Concerned, she peered around the corner and discovered a man she didn’t recognise on her couch.

“I was just trying to make sense of what I was seeing.” “My initial thought was, ‘Who is this person I know lying on my sofa?'” she told Fox13. “Then I realised I had no idea who this person was.”

Images and video footage from her neighbor’s camera show a man attempting to enter the home and numerous others before landing on Kingen’s couch.

The man was asleep with his hood up. Kingen stated that instead of calling the police, she approached the man.

According to Kingen, that’s when the man stood up and apologised, saying, “I have no idea, my apologies.”

The woman discovered blood on her white pillows once he sat up.

“I could see that he had lacerations all across his forehead and grass in his hair, as if he had fallen down and it astonished him,” she added, adding that the man had put his palm to his brow as if he didn’t know what had happened.

According to Kingen, the individual was disoriented and bewildered and refused to leave after being asked several times.

“He wasn’t leaving,” Kingen explained. “So I went to the front door, opened it, and said, ‘You have to leave now.'” At that point, he went to the door and walked out.”

Kingen claimed she neglected to lock her door after letting her dog out, which is how the unknown man got inside her house.

“He stayed in my residence for four hours,” she explained. “It served as a wake-up call for me.”

Following the incident, Kingen stated that she will always remember to lock her door and is planning to put a security system in her home.

The incident is being investigated by Denver police, according to the department.