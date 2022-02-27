Who Is Anastasia Lena Former Miss Grand Who Joins Ukrainian Army 

Who Is Anastasia Lena Miss , Former Miss Grand Who Joins Ukrainian Army : Currently, the people of Ukraine are going through a difficult time because Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun military operations in Ukraine, which has changed the lives of the people of Ukraine, resulting in Miss Ukraine joining her country’s army to contribute from her country’s side in the war. Anastasia Lena is the name of Miss Ukraine, who recently joined the Ukrainian army in order to encourage and motivate her countrymen to come forward and serve in the fight against one of the world’s superpowers. Since this news broke on the internet, people have been eager to learn more about Anastasia Lena, so we’ve created this article to tell you everything you need to know about the ongoing conflict between two countries and Anastasia Lena’s social media accounts.

Who Is Anastasia Lena Miss Ukraine?

Since the conflict between Ukraine and Russia began, numerous images of stressed families, crying children, and citizens saying goodbye to each other have circulated on every social media platform. At this time, people around the world are in a state of panic, particularly in Ukraine, where Moscow’s army has invaded the country’s capital, Kyiv, and people are fleeing the country due to the frightening situation. While some are coming forward to assist the Ukrainian army in its fight against the powerful Russian army, a well-known name, Anastasia Lena, has joined the Ukrainian army, as previously stated.

Anastasia Lena: Model Joins The Army

In this horrifying time, some brave people are demonstrating their guts and courage by stepping onto the battlefield to save their country from foreign threats. Ukraine’s President has already stated that the country will not back down from this conflict, and now an influential figure has taken up arms. Anastasia Lena made headlines when she joined the army to help the Ukrainian army in dire circumstances. She was previously crowned Miss Grand Ukraine.

Anastasia Lena: Age and Instagram

According to the records, over 35K women have chosen to join the army in the ongoing war in response to Moscow’s army’s military operations in Kyiv. Anastasia Lena’s Instagram account has 75K followers, and she has posted several posts in which she pays tribute to the Ukrainian army. She also posted a photo of herself dressed in a military uniform, holding airsoft wooden rifles.