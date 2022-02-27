Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 06:08 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Who Is Anastasia Lena Former Miss Grand Who Joins Ukrainian Army 

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 06:08 pm
Anastasia Lenna
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Who Is Anastasia Lena Miss , Former Miss Grand Who Joins Ukrainian Army : Currently, the people of Ukraine are going through a difficult time because Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun military operations in Ukraine, which has changed the lives of the people of Ukraine, resulting in Miss Ukraine joining her country’s army to contribute from her country’s side in the war. Anastasia Lena is the name of Miss Ukraine, who recently joined the Ukrainian army in order to encourage and motivate her countrymen to come forward and serve in the fight against one of the world’s superpowers. Since this news broke on the internet, people have been eager to learn more about Anastasia Lena, so we’ve created this article to tell you everything you need to know about the ongoing conflict between two countries and Anastasia Lena’s social media accounts.

Who Is Anastasia Lena Miss Ukraine?

Since the conflict between Ukraine and Russia began, numerous images of stressed families, crying children, and citizens saying goodbye to each other have circulated on every social media platform. At this time, people around the world are in a state of panic, particularly in Ukraine, where Moscow’s army has invaded the country’s capital, Kyiv, and people are fleeing the country due to the frightening situation. While some are coming forward to assist the Ukrainian army in its fight against the powerful Russian army, a well-known name, Anastasia Lena, has joined the Ukrainian army, as previously stated.

Anastasia Lena: Model Joins The Army

In this horrifying time, some brave people are demonstrating their guts and courage by stepping onto the battlefield to save their country from foreign threats. Ukraine’s President has already stated that the country will not back down from this conflict, and now an influential figure has taken up arms. Anastasia Lena made headlines when she joined the army to help the Ukrainian army in dire circumstances. She was previously crowned Miss Grand Ukraine.

Anastasia Lena: Age and Instagram

According to the records, over 35K women have chosen to join the army in the ongoing war in response to Moscow’s army’s military operations in Kyiv. Anastasia Lena’s Instagram account has 75K followers, and she has posted several posts in which she pays tribute to the Ukrainian army. She also posted a photo of herself dressed in a military uniform, holding airsoft wooden rifles.

Read More

36 mins ago
Who is Ghost of Kyiv ? The story of a mysterious Ukrainian pilot who shot down six Russian jets

While Russia continues to wage war on Ukraine, the urban legend of...
43 mins ago
Watch: A little girl pleads for an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict

A video of an adorable little girl pleading with the world to...
2 hours ago
Watch: See what happens when a small Python bites an enraged leopard

The sight of lions, tigers, and leopards hunting snakes is unique. In...
2 hours ago
Watch Video: A brave Ukrainian man speaks with armed Russian soldiers

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth day, rumours have...
16 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: In Florida, a crocodile smashes a van window and attempts to flee

A crocodile escaped from a van transporting reptiles to another portion of...
16 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: An Armenian man sets a world record by doing pull-ups while suspended from a helicopter

Doing rigorous workouts might be difficult for some people, and it takes...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Shibani Dandekar
5 mins ago
Shibani Dandekar gets a tattoo of her wedding date

Shibani Dandekar, an actress and television personality who just married filmmaker-actor Farhan...
Ranveer Singh
22 mins ago
Ranveer Singh shares baby Deepika’s photo as he spent Sunday at in-law’s

On Sunday, actor Ranveer Singh shared a peek of his weekend in...
Anastasia Lenna
27 mins ago
A former Miss Grand Anastasia Lenna Ukraine has joined the fight against the Russian invasion

A former Miss Grand Ukraine has reportedly exchanged her high heels for...
Ghost of Kyiv
36 mins ago
Who is Ghost of Kyiv ? The story of a mysterious Ukrainian pilot who shot down six Russian jets

While Russia continues to wage war on Ukraine, the urban legend of...
Adsence Ad 300X600