Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 12:53 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Wordle Answer Today 11th February #237 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 12:53 am
Wordle Answer Today

Wordle Answer Today 11th February #237 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 237 that was released today, February 10, 2022, as well as some clues to help you if you get stuck!

Word puzzles have been around for a long time, with crossword puzzles being one of the most popular, but there’s a new simple yet hard game that has many word fans hooked. Wordle is that game! The goal of the game is simple: guess the five-letter word in six guesses, with no suggestions as to what the word is. The word can be anything in American English, which may appear difficult, but you are given some hints as you make your guesses.

The clues are in your guesses, as the boxes the letters are in will change to one of three colours, which you can see what they are and what they imply below:

Green – You have the correct letter in the proper spot.
Yellow – You have the correct letter but it is in the incorrect position.
Grey – The letter does not occur at all in the word.

How to Play Wordle?

Knowing this, the initial guess will help you tremendously in the words you guess in the future, as the more letters you guess correctly, the faster you will solve the word. We recommend picking words with mostly vowels as your initial guess to have a good understanding of the word.

Word Hints Today

We like to give hints to help you figure out what the word of the day is and today is no different! Here are the hints we have for Wordle 237.

Hint 1: Contains the letter L
Hint 2: It starts with the letter U
Hint 3: There are 2 vowels in this word
Hint 4: This word is a Noun

What is the Wordle 237 Answer today? (February 11, 2022)

The word today for Wordle 237 is.. ULCER

Read More

6 hours ago
Spotted: Monitor lizard at restaurant, woman climbs the chair and bursts into tears

When a woman saw a monitor lizard in a restaurant, she burst...
6 hours ago
Watch video: Desi Dadi dances on "Teri Baaton Mein" and gets netizens' love

Desi Dadi Ravi Bala Sharma is a YouTube celebrity whose dance to...
7 hours ago
Best workout partner: Dog does yoga with the owner went viral

Meet Magnus, the therapy dog whose video of his yoga practice with...
7 hours ago
Aamir Liaquat Hussain enjoys a day out with his third wife Dania Shah

The PTI MNA and host Aamir Liaquat tied the knot for the...
7 hours ago
Ranu Mondal dance to Allu Arjun's Srivalli song goes terribly failed

Ranu Mondal, an internet celebrity, joins the actors and influencers who have...
7 hours ago
Aamir Liaquat Hussain Romantic Video With Third Wife Dania Shah Goes Viral

Aamir Liaquat Hussain with his new bride Syeda Dania Shah has brought...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kim Kardashian
1 min ago
During an outing with Saint, Kim Kardashian answers to Kanye West in style.

Kim Kardashian, who has been spotted wearing Kanye West's designer sneakers throughout...
Prince Charles
40 mins ago
The Covid report by Prince Charles raises concerns about the Queen’s health.

According to a fresh storey, Prince Charles, who is self-isolating after testing...
Meghan Markle
44 mins ago
Meghan Markle’s Valentine’s Day advise for singles revealed

Meghan Markle's wise and sensible advise for singles on Valentine's Day has...
Prince Harry
49 mins ago
Camilla’s status as future Queen consort is under threat from Prince Harry

Experts fear Prince Harry's memoir will jeopardise Duchess Camilla's position as future...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600