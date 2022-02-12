Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
13th Feb, 2022. 12:43 am
Wordle Answer Today 13th February #239 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Wordle Answer Today

Here is the Wordle word 239 that was released today, February 11, 2022, as well as some clues to help you if you get stuck!

Word puzzles have been around for a long time, with crossword puzzles being one of the most popular, but there’s a new simple yet hard game that has many word fans hooked. Wordle is that game! The goal of the game is simple: guess the five-letter word in six guesses, with no suggestions as to what the word is. The word can be anything in American English, which may appear difficult, but you are given some hints as you make your guesses.

The clues are in your guesses, as the boxes the letters are in will change to one of three colours, which you can see what they are and what they imply below:

Green – You have the correct letter in the proper spot.
Yellow – You have the correct letter but it is in the incorrect position.
Grey – The letter does not occur at all in the word.

How to Play Wordle?

Knowing this, the initial guess will help you tremendously in the words you guess in the future, as the more letters you guess correctly, the faster you will solve the word. We recommend picking words with mostly vowels as your initial guess to have a good understanding of the word.

Word Hints Today

We like to give hints to help you figure out what the word of the day is and today is no different! Here are the hints we have for Wordle 239.

Hint 1: Contains the letter O
Hint 2: It starts with the letter R
Hint 3: There are 2 vowels in this word
Hint 4: This word is a Noun

What is the Wordle 23 Answer today? (February 13, 2022)

The word today for Wordle 23 is.. ROBIN

