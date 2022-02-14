Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 12:02 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Wordle Answer Today 15th February #241 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 12:02 am
Wordle Answer Today

Wordle Answer Today 15th February #241 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 241 that was released today, February 15, 2022, as well as some clues to help you if you get stuck!

Word puzzles have been around for a long time, with crossword puzzles being one of the most popular, but there’s a new simple yet hard game that has many word fans hooked. Wordle is that game! The goal of the game is simple: guess the five-letter word in six guesses, with no suggestions as to what the word is. The word can be anything in American English, which may appear difficult, but you are given some hints as you make your guesses.

The clues are in your guesses, as the boxes the letters are in will change to one of three colours, which you can see what they are and what they imply below:

Green – You have the correct letter in the proper spot.
Yellow – You have the correct letter but it is in the incorrect position.
Grey – The letter does not occur at all in the word.

How to Play Wordle?

Knowing this, the initial guess will help you tremendously in the words you guess in the future, as the more letters you guess correctly, the faster you will solve the word. We recommend picking words with mostly vowels as your initial guess to have a good understanding of the word.

Word Hints Today

We like to give hints to help you figure out what the word of the day is and today is no different! Here are the hints we have for Wordle 239.

Hint 1: Contains the letter O
Hint 2: It starts with the letter A
Hint 3: There are 3 vowels in this word

What is the Wordle 241 Answer today? (February 15, 2022)

The word today for Wordle 241 is AROMA

Read More

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor's mushy Valentine's Day post for Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Bollywood's lovebirds, rarely use social media to...
5 hours ago
Watch Ananya Panday accidentally confirms dating, refuses later

Ananya Panday, who is rumored to be dating Ishaan Khatter, appears to...
5 hours ago
Who sent this Valentine’s Day gift to Shaheen Shah Afridi?

Shaheen Shah Afridi, a popular Pakistani cricketer, received an adorable Valentine's Day...
5 hours ago
Watch Shetty sisters celebrates Valentine's Day in Gehraiyaan style

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra went on a 'triple date' in Alibaug...
5 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja charged with tax fraud, says 'its baseless’

Anand Ahuja, the husband of actress Sonam Kapoor, has refuted claims of...
6 hours ago
Arjun Rampal reveals his girlfriend is ‘not at all into marriage’

There are no plans for Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Gen Bajwa calls on PM Imran

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday called...
Rs 100 Prize bond list 2022
5 mins ago
Rs100 prize bond list 2022 held today on, 15th February 2022

HYDERABAD: The 37th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs100, held today...
Galaxy S22
18 mins ago
Samsung will release limited edition Galaxy S22 Ultra Mark & Lona and Mercedes Benz models

Samsung appears to be bringing a few unique retail packages of the...
KK vs IU
19 mins ago
PSL 7: Islamabad United won by one run against Karachi Kings | IU vs KK

IU vs KK: Islamabad United won by one run against Karachi Kings in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600