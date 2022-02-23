Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 12:45 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Wordle Answer Today 24th February #250 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 12:45 am
Wordle Answer Today

Here is the Wordle word 250 that was released today, February 24, 2022, as well as some clues to help you if you get stuck!

Word puzzles have been around for a long time, with crossword puzzles being one of the most popular, but there’s a new simple yet hard game that has many word fans hooked. Wordle is that game! The goal of the game is simple: guess the five-letter word in six guesses, with no suggestions as to what the word is. The word can be anything in American English, which may appear difficult, but you are given some hints as you make your guesses.

The clues are in your guesses, as the boxes the letters are in will change to one of three colours, which you can see what they are and what they imply below:

Green – You have the correct letter in the proper spot.

Yellow – You have the correct letter but it is in the incorrect position.
Grey – The letter does not occur at all in the word.

How to Play Wordle?

Knowing this, the initial guess will help you tremendously in the words you guess in the future, as the more letters you guess correctly, the faster you will solve the word. We recommend picking words with mostly vowels as your initial guess to have a good understanding of the word.

Word Hints Today

We like to give hints to help you figure out what the word of the day is and today is no different! Here are the hints we have for Wordle 250.

Hint 1: Contains the letter O
Hint 2: It starts with the letter B
Hint 3: There are 1 vowel in this word

What is the Wordle 250 Answer today? (February 250, 2022)

The word today for Wordle 250 is BLOKE

Read More

2 hours ago
Meet the babies born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22

These young family had a very fortunate "Twosday." A select group of...
2 hours ago
A California lady was incarcerated for 13 days after being mistaken for someone else: a lawsuit

According to a federal lawsuit, a California woman spent 13 days in...
2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt opens up about her marriage rumors

In response to rumors about her approaching wedding with beau Ranbir Kapoor,...
4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi gets UA certificate after changes

Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Alia Bhatt, is...
4 hours ago
Photos: Rakul Preet Singh’s latest look in a fusion white lehenga

Rakul Preet Singh has been putting her best foot forward in terms...
4 hours ago
Aima Baig trolled for wearing BOLD dress

Singer Aima Baig is nothing short of a vision of beauty. Her latest...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

African experts call for BRICS to expand scope after COVID-19
2 mins ago
African experts call for BRICS to expand scope after COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- After COVID-19 exposed some challenges bedeviling the...
IU vs PZ
3 mins ago
PSL 2022: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi | IU vs PZ – Match Preview | Predictions

IU vs PZ: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the...
Queen Elizabeth
11 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth II’s reputation may suffer as a result of royal scandals

The Queen may face major problems as a result of royal scandals,...
Zarnish Khan pokes Faryal Mehmood for her dancing skills
13 mins ago
Zarnish Khan pokes Faryal Mehmood for her dancing skills

Zarnish Khan recently appeared on Wajahat Rauf's show "Voice Over Man" where...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600