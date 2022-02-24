Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 12:06 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Wordle Answer Today 25th February #251 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 12:06 am
Wordle Answer Today
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Here is the Wordle word 251 that was released today, February 25, 2022, as well as some clues to help you if you get stuck!

Word puzzles have been around for a long time, with crossword puzzles being one of the most popular, but there’s a new simple yet hard game that has many word fans hooked. Wordle is that game! The goal of the game is simple: guess the five-letter word in six guesses, with no suggestions as to what the word is. The word can be anything in American English, which may appear difficult, but you are given some hints as you make your guesses.

The clues are in your guesses, as the boxes the letters are in will change to one of three colours, which you can see what they are and what they imply below:

Green – You have the correct letter in the proper spot.

Yellow – You have the correct letter but it is in the incorrect position.
Grey – The letter does not occur at all in the word.

How to Play Wordle?

Knowing this, the initial guess will help you tremendously in the words you guess in the future, as the more letters you guess correctly, the faster you will solve the word. We recommend picking words with mostly vowels as your initial guess to have a good understanding of the word.

Word Hints Today

We like to give hints to help you figure out what the word of the day is and today is no different! Here are the hints we have for Wordle 250.

Hint 1: Contains the letter I
Hint 2: It starts with the letter V
Hint 3: There are 2 vowels in this word

What is the Wordle 251 Answer today? (February 25, 2022)

The word today for Wordle 251 is VIVID

Read More

5 hours ago
Watch Video: A beautiful giant squirrel leaps and climbs the trees

It's entertaining to watch a squirrel jump from one limb to the...
5 hours ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 24 feb 2022

Kerala Lottery: Check Kerala State lottery result today 24.2.2022 and Kerala State...
5 hours ago
Viral Video of Maggi pani puri starts controversy online

A person is seen replacing the usual potato stuffing in pani puri...
5 hours ago
Nagaland State Lottery result Today 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 24 feb 2022

Nagaland Lottery result held today on 24 Feb 2022. Today 1 PM,...
6 hours ago
Celebrities react to Zahir Jaffer's death sentence by saying, 'Justice served'        

Noor Mukadam case: Following months of hearings, a local court in the...
6 hours ago
Viral Video of Vidaai, bride's brother becomes super emotional

In the video, the bride’s brother is seen embracing her sister tightly...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Rohit Sharma
6 mins ago
Rohit Sharma has become leading run-scorer in T20Is

LUCKNOW: During his 44-run knock against Sri Lanka on Thursday, India captain...
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes
7 mins ago
Garena free Fire Redeem Codes 25 & 26 February 2022

Garena free fire redeem codes 25 and 26 February: Best ways to...
World stocks plunge, oil tops $100 as Russia invades Ukraine
7 mins ago
World stocks plunge, oil tops $100 as Russia invades Ukraine

LONDON, Feb 24, 2022 (AFP) - Global equities tumbled on Thursday and oil...
Kanye West
8 mins ago
Kim Kardashian has filed fresh legal docs in which she alleges Kanye West is causing her “mental pain.”

Kim Kardashian has urged the court to expedite her divorce from Kanye...
Adsence Ad 300X600