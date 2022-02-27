Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 10:53 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Wordle Answer Today 28th February #254 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 10:53 pm
Wordle Answer Today

Wordle Answer Today 28th February #254 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Here is the Wordle word 254 that was released today, February 28, 2022, as well as some clues to help you if you get stuck!

Word puzzles have been around for a long time, with crossword puzzles being one of the most popular, but there’s a new simple yet hard game that has many word fans hooked. Wordle is that game! The goal of the game is simple: guess the five-letter word in six guesses, with no suggestions as to what the word is. The word can be anything in American English, which may appear difficult, but you are given some hints as you make your guesses.

The clues are in your guesses, as the boxes the letters are in will change to one of three colours, which you can see what they are and what they imply below:

Yellow – You have the correct letter but it is in the incorrect position.
Grey – The letter does not occur at all in the word.

How to Play Wordle?

Knowing this, the initial guess will help you tremendously in the words you guess in the future, as the more letters you guess correctly, the faster you will solve the word. We recommend picking words with mostly vowels as your initial guess to have a good understanding of the word.

Word Hints Today

We like to give hints to help you figure out what the word of the day is and today is no different! Here are the hints we have for Wordle 254.

What is the Wordle 254 Answer today? (February 28, 2022)

The word today for Wordle 254 is ________

Read More

18 mins ago
Deepika Padukone opens up about best advice she got from SRK

Deepika Padukone is the definition of perfection and intelligence. The actress has...
2 hours ago
Ukrainian woman tearfully sings the national anthem while cleaning the glass of her bombed home

In this video, a Ukrainian woman can be seen crying while singing...
2 hours ago
Shruti Haasan tests positive for Covid-19, says she's 'on the mend'

Actress Shruti Haasan revealed to her fans on Sunday that she has...
2 hours ago
World Record: An Iraqi man balances 18 eggs on back of his hand

According to Guinness, Ibrahim Sadeq took on the record in Nasiriyha, Iraq,...
3 hours ago
Watch: A shipwreck from the 1800s washes up on a beach

A 1800s shipwreck washed up on the beach of a North Carolina...
3 hours ago
Netizens Stunned: A man performs a magic trick with a sugar sachet

In viral online video, a man can be seen performing a magic...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Russia-Ukraine crisis
5 mins ago
VIRAL VIDEO: Young girl pleads for peace amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The internet reacts

Ukraine's situation has deteriorated since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military...
magic trick
8 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Man performs a magic trick with a sugar sachet. The internet is in awe

The internet is a haven for content that can be bizarre or...
Pak vs Aus
10 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: Australia’s cricket team arrive in Pakistan after 24 years

Pak vs Aus: Australia arrived in Pakistan on Sunday for their first...
Avneet
10 mins ago
Avneet Kaur looks fabulous in her latest pictures

Avneet has dropped insanely gorgeous pictures on her Instagram, went viral on...
Adsence Ad 300X600