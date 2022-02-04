Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 12:37 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Wordle Answer Today 5th February #231 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 12:37 am
Wordle Answers Today

Here is the Wordle word 231 that was released today, February 5, 2022, as well as some clues to help you if you get stuck!

Word puzzles have been around for a long time, with crossword puzzles being one of the most popular, but there’s a new simple yet hard game that has many word fans hooked. Wordle is that game! The goal of the game is simple: guess the five-letter word in six guesses, with no suggestions as to what the word is. The word can be anything in American English, which may appear difficult, but you are given some hints as you make your guesses.

The clues are in your guesses, as the boxes the letters are in will change to one of three colours, which you can see what they are and what they imply below:

Green – You have the correct letter in the proper spot.
Yellow – You have the correct letter but it is in the incorrect position.
Grey – The letter does not occur at all in the word.

How to Play Wordle?

How to Play Wordle?

Knowing this, the initial guess will help you tremendously in the words you guess in the future, as the more letters you guess correctly, the faster you will solve the word. We recommend picking words with mostly vowels as your initial guess to have a good understanding of the word.

Word Hints Today

We like to give hints to help you figure out what the word of the day is and today is no different! Here are the hints we have for Wordle 231.

Hint 1: Contains the letter L
Hint 2: It starts with the letter A
Hint 3: There are two vowels in this word
Hint 4: This word is a adverb

What is the Wordle 231 Answer today? (February 5, 2022)

The word today for Wordle 230 is.. ALOFT

Read More

3 hours ago
How to download and play Wordle free forever

The New York Times purchased Wordle this week, and many are concerned...
4 hours ago
Victoria Beckham gives shout-out to Deepika for rocking her look

Deepika Padukone is presently promoting Gehraiyaan, her forthcoming flick. Not only has...
4 hours ago
Samdhan Ji is back! Reema Lagoo sings Oo Antava in hilarious meme

Anupam Kher, a veteran actor, posted a video on Twitter that is...
4 hours ago
Complete List of Public Holidays in 2022

The Federal Government just announced a detailed list of all public and...
4 hours ago
Jaya Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

The COVID 19 cases, as well as its latest variation Omicron, are...
4 hours ago
Urmila Matondkar celebrates birthday with husband and her pets

Urmila Matondkar's followers still adore her, despite the fact that she is...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

IU vs LQ
5 mins ago
PSL 2022: Islamabad United Vs Lahore Qalandars | IU VS LQ – Match Preview | Predictions

IU VS LQ: Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will meet in the 12th...
Minal Khan leaves fans swooning in a sensuous burnt red outfit
11 mins ago
Minal Khan leaves fans swooning in a sensuous burnt red outfit

Minal Khan, who is enjoying her newlywed life with husband Ahsan Mohsin...
27 mins ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 5th February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 5, 2022)...
32 mins ago
PM Imran reaffirms Pakistan’s firm commitment to One China Policy, other issues

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed Pakistan's firm commitment to One China...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600