Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 09:35 pm
A 9-year-old Brazilian boy boards a flight without a ticket and travels 2,700 kilometres alone

Web Desk BOL News

Brazilian boy

Nowadays, children are more tech-savvy than adults, and they understand how to use the internet to learn about specific subjects. Do you recall how a 2-year-old boy from New Jersey ordered Rs 1.5 lakh in furniture online? In a rather strange incident, a 9-year-old Brazilian boy managed to travel nearly 3000 kilometres alone. And all without the need for an airline ticket.

On Saturday morning, Emanuel Marques Oliveira, a 9-year-old boy from Manaus in northwestern Brazil, snuck out of his home. Daniele Marques, Emanuel’s mother, reported seeing him in his bed when she awoke early that morning. The boy, however, went missing two hours later. “I awoke at 5.30 a.m. and went to his room, where I found him sleeping normally,” Daniele told Newsflash. “Then I fiddled with my phone a little and got up again, at 7.30 AM, and that’s when I realised he wasn’t in his bedroom anymore, and I started to panic,” she continued.

The young traveller had actually boarded a Latam flight to Guarulhos, a city in Sao Paulo’s southeast state. He drove 2,700 kilometres from his house and snuck onto the flight without purchasing a ticket. Yes, you read that correctly. According to local media reports, the young boy had researched how to fly without a ticket and go unnoticed.

The distraught mother breathed a sigh of relief after learning of her son’s whereabouts. Manaus airport management has launched an investigation into the incident to determine how the boy boarded the plane without any travel documents or luggage.

Local police have also launched an investigation and have requested security camera footage from the airport. According to the police, there is no history of violence in the family and the young traveler simply wanted to meet his family members in Sao Paulo.

