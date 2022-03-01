Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 02:19 am
A cargo ship carrying Porsches and Lamborghinis catches fire and sinks.

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 02:19 am
A cargo ship carrying c and Lamborghinis catches fire and sinks.

On Tuesday, a massive cargo ship carrying 4,000 luxury sports cars worth an estimated $400 million, including Lamborghinis, Porsches, Audis, and Bentleys, sank off the coast of Europe.

The Felicity Ace, a 60,000-ton merchant ship that caught fire on February 17, ran aground approximately 253 miles from the Azores, a Portuguese archipelago in the mid-Atlantic Ocean.

MOL Ship Management Singapore Pte Ltd, the ship’s owner, stated that the Panama-flagged vessel sank around 9 a.m. local time.

After catching fire, the Felicity Ace began to tilt to one side and absorb water. There were no casualties because all 22 sailors on board the ship were rescued after the fire broke out last month.

According to Bloomberg, there were 3,965 Volkswagen AG vehicles on board, including 1,100 Porsches. On February 10, the ship set sail from Emden, Germany, bound for Davisville, Rhode Island.

According to an internal company email obtained by the outlet, Volkswagen’s parent company manufactures its Volkswagen brand as well as Porsche, Audi, and Lamborghini models, all of which were on board.

 

