Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 12:14 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

A man beats his wife after she asks him to return her phone

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 12:14 am
man beats his wife

A man beats his wife after she asks him to return her phone

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

According to the Times of India, a man allegedly beat his wife in Ahmedabad, India, after she told him not to use her phone and to return it to her.

As a result, the woman, 34, has filed a complaint against her husband at the Sola police station.

The complainant told The Times of India that her husband had left the house for a short period of time. When he returned after about 30 minutes, he began using his wife’s phone. When she stopped her husband from using the device, he became enraged and began verbally abusing her.

As the fight progressed, he allegedly began beating her as well. He threatened to murder his wife in response to his mother-in-request law’s to stop the violence.

As a result, the mother-in-law dialled 911. According to the report, the victim later filed an official complaint at the police station.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Wordle Answer Today 9th March #263 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 263 that was released today, 9th March,...
3 hours ago
WATCH: Meesha Shafi celebrates Women’s Day with her new song ‘Rajkumari’

Meesha Shafi marked Women's Day with another new release, Rajkumari (Princess). The...
4 hours ago
Bollywood reacts to Alia Bhatt making Hollywood debut in Netflix’s Heart of Stone

Alia Bhatt is scheduled to make her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone,...
4 hours ago
Little girl enters the frame while journalist reports on Ukraine refugee crisis

A lovely moment of a journalist engaging with a toddler at a...
4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone reveals one thing that matters more than success

Deepika Padukone talked about the things that make her happy in a...
4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt makes her Hollywood debut, joins Gal Gadot, in Netflix’s Heart of Stone

Alia Bhatt is scheduled to make her Hollywood debut in Heart of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

iPhone 13
3 mins ago
Apple has announced new green iPhone 13 models

During today's Apple event, the company unveiled new colour options for its...
7 mins ago
Garena free Fire Redeem Codes 9 March 2022

Free Fire Redeem Code Today, 9 March 2022, Get Garena Free Fire...
iPhone SE 2022
7 mins ago
Apple iPhone SE 2022 announced with Apple A15 chipset

Except for one, iPhones have a reputation for being expensive. The third-generation...
iPad Air
11 mins ago
Apple introduces the new iPad Air, which features the M1 chipset and 5G support

Today's Apple event saw the announcement of a brand new iPad Air,...
Adsence Ad 300X600