A man beats his wife after she asks him to return her phone

According to the Times of India, a man allegedly beat his wife in Ahmedabad, India, after she told him not to use her phone and to return it to her.

As a result, the woman, 34, has filed a complaint against her husband at the Sola police station.

The complainant told The Times of India that her husband had left the house for a short period of time. When he returned after about 30 minutes, he began using his wife’s phone. When she stopped her husband from using the device, he became enraged and began verbally abusing her.

As the fight progressed, he allegedly began beating her as well. He threatened to murder his wife in response to his mother-in-request law’s to stop the violence.

As a result, the mother-in-law dialled 911. According to the report, the victim later filed an official complaint at the police station.