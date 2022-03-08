Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 07:52 pm
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after his mother was stabbed to death in ‘Britain’s poshest village.’

After a mother-of-three was found stabbed to death, a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Clair Ablewhite was discovered dead at her home in Hall Lane, Colston Basset, shortly before 6.30 p.m. on February 26, according to Nottinghamshire Police.

The 47-year-old was killed on the evening of February 25th, according to the police.

The suspect is still in police custody and is being questioned..

A 48-year-old man who was also detained on suspicion of murder has been released pending further investigation.

Rob Griffin, Assistant Chief Constable, stated: “I’d like to thank the public once more for their assistance with this investigation and all of the information they’ve provided so far.

“I am fully aware of how upsetting this incident has been for Clair’s family and the wider Colston Bassett community, which is why we have invested so much time and effort not only in the investigation but also in providing a uniform presence in the area to reassure people.

“This arrest follows public appeals for information that we have made over the last few days.

“However, I would ask that people keep providing information as this investigation continues.

“Every piece of information we receive helps us get closer to an understanding of the events of that night.”

Mr Griffin urged anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area on February 25 to come forward.

 

