Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 07:29 pm
A pregnant woman is horrified after discovering maggots in her soft drink

pregnant woman

A pregnant woman was shocked and disgusted when she discovered maggots at the bottom of her soft drink cup after chugging it down.

Natalia Reynolds, 27, went to a fast-food restaurant on February 24 to get a meal, but little did she know she would find something disgusting instead of enjoying her meal, according to The Mirror.

“I was collecting stuff to put in the bin and I picked up the empty cups, looked inside and I was like ‘oh my God, there are maggots,” she added.

“There were probably about four or five of them in there. I didn’t feel any go into my mouth or notice any difference in the flavour of the drink.

“I think the maggots were dead. I didn’t see any moving but this just makes me think they were in the ice.

Reynolds looked down into her coke cup after finishing it and claimed she found maggots. She claims she is now repulsed by going to that fast-food restaurant.

Reynolds returned to the restaurant to file a complaint after the incident, but the staff were left scratching their heads in confusion after seeing the worm-shaped thing in her drink.

Reynolds said of the drink, “I brought the food and drink home, and it wasn’t until later in the evening that I noticed the maggots.”

She said that she didn’t swallow any but it made her feel awful and disgusted.

“I was 24 weeks pregnant at the time [now 25 weeks pregnant] and it just made me extra concerned knowing I’d drunk this.”

Talking about the reaction of the restaurant’s staff, she said: “All the members of staff came to have a look at the drink and basically looked at me in disgust as if to say ‘urgh, you drank that?’

“I was thinking to myself, ‘You should be apologising to me.'” There was no apologies or remorse.”

The restaurant stated that they investigated the problem but discovered no evidence of pest activity in their pantry or kitchens.

