A stunning woman astounds male gym goers by deadlifting 425 pounds

She possesses both beauty and brawn.

A TikTok video of a New Jersey gym junkie deadlifting 425 pounds in front of a group of stunned men has gone viral.

Sherein Abdelhady, 25, uploaded the video to the social media site last month, where it has received over 30 million views. Many people believe the video exemplifies feminine power.

“It’s cool to deadlift 425 pounds,” Abdelhady captioned the video. “However, seeing everyone’s reaction was even cooler.”

The video shows the muscular brunette lifting weights to rapturous applause.

It then cuts to footage of nine different men in the gym, each staring in awe at Abdelhady’s incredible display of strength.

The video sparked thousands of comments, many of which mocked the men for being embarrassed by a musclebound beauty.

“Those guys must be thinking about their entire lives,” one viewer wrote beneath the video.

“Girls are outgrowing guys in terms of strength. “Get it!” said another.

Many people referred to Abdelhardy as a “badass” and a “queen,” and the video gained her a slew of new fans.

According to Abdelhardy, a doctor of physical therapy, the video went viral because “it’s just not as common to see a female lifting that much weight every day at a commercial gym.”

“My friend showed me the video she took from a different angle that showed all of their reactions, and we thought it was really funny,” she said of the video. “We tried to deduce what was going on in their heads based on their facial expressions.”

The gym junkie, on the other hand, was in the zone while deadlifting and didn’t notice the reaction in real time.

“I was so focused that I didn’t realise anyone was watching except for my friends, who were all in front cheering me on,” she explained.

“Regardless of whether the reactions were positive or negative, I promised myself a long time ago that I would never dull my spark,” Abdelhardy declared. “I’ll never stop doing what makes me happy just because of someone else’s opinions or doubts.”