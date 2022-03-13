A US man was arrested with 9 snakes and 43 lizards in his pants. He was attempting to smuggle them

Customs officials say a smuggler hid snakes and horned lizards around his groyne while attempting to smuggle them into the United States.

When he was asked to step out of his truck at the San Ysidro border crossing in California last month, the man had 52 bags of reptiles hidden around his body.

Officials said the reptiles, which were later identified as 43 horned lizards and nine snakes, were hidden in his jacket, trouser pockets, and groyne area.

“Smugglers will try anything to get their product, or in this case, live reptiles, across the border,” said Sidney Aki of the Customs and Border Patrol in San Diego.

His live cargo, which officials said included endangered creatures, was placed in quarantine.