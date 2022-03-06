Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 10:14 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

After a mysterious insect bites her during a safari, a woman’s legs swell and develop multiple ulcers

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 10:14 pm
insect bites

After a mysterious insect bites her during a safari, a woman’s legs swell and develop multiple ulcers

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

HECKMONDWIKE: A 48-year-old woman from Yorkshire received the shock of her life when she discovered her legs swollen and bursting with ulcers after a mysterious insect bit her during a trip to Africa.

According to The Sun, the woman, Fern Wolmald, was bitten while travelling in Senegal in 2017. Her legs, however, remain swollen and infected with multiple ulcers, and she claims she now requires “lifesaving treatment.”

She described her feelings as “as if someone had poured acid into an open wound.”

She said that she feels as if “someone has poured acid into an open wound.”

She shared grim pictures of her legs which had “eleven ulcers,” covering most of her lower calves.

The woman was hospitalised recently due to very a severe sepsis infection. It has been impossible for her to get a good night’s sleep in a long time, the publication said.

“I get very aggressive cellulitis, and because my legs are so swollen, they split and sometimes they ulcerate,” she said.

I am trapped in a vicious cycle, with a threat of sepsis all the time, she said.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Watch: A deer runs into a clothing boutique in Virginia

When a deer burst through a window and raced wild through a...
1 hour ago
Cops initially believed Snake King had been bitten to death by a pet, but then discovered gunshot wounds

Benjamin Renick had always been interested in wildlife. He was particularly fond...
2 hours ago
World Record: A freediver walks 351 feet underwater

By travelling more than 350 feet underwater on a single breath, a...
2 hours ago
Viral Video: Brother Says 'I Love Her,' After Meeting Newborn Baby Sister

On the internet, there are some things that easily melt our hearts....
2 hours ago
#DriveLikeALady: Lady drives a bus for the first time and saves the life of the driver

Women have a reputation for being bad drivers, which is one of...
2 hours ago
Kiara Advani applies ‘nazar ka tikka’ on sister on her wedding day

Kiara Advani is overjoyed since her sister Ishita Advani has started a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Ukraine is Europe's 'fastest growing refugee' crisis since WWII
18 seconds ago
Ukraine is Europe’s ‘fastest growing refugee’ crisis since WWII

GENEVA, March 6, 2022 (AFP) - The number of people fleeing Russia's invasion...
Russia scrambles to contain sanctions fallout
7 mins ago
Russia scrambles to contain sanctions fallout

MOSCOW, March 6, 2022 (AFP) - Black market fears, problems with online payments...
Putin tells Macron Russia to reach aims through 'negotiation or war': Elysee
13 mins ago
Putin tells Macron Russia to reach aims through ‘negotiation or war’: Elysee

PARIS, March 6, 2022 (AFP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told French counterpart...
IPL Schedule 2022
14 mins ago
IPL Schedule 2022: Schedule, venue, match timings

IPL Schedule 2022: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will begin...
Adsence Ad 300X600