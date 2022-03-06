After a mysterious insect bites her during a safari, a woman’s legs swell and develop multiple ulcers

HECKMONDWIKE: A 48-year-old woman from Yorkshire received the shock of her life when she discovered her legs swollen and bursting with ulcers after a mysterious insect bit her during a trip to Africa.

According to The Sun, the woman, Fern Wolmald, was bitten while travelling in Senegal in 2017. Her legs, however, remain swollen and infected with multiple ulcers, and she claims she now requires “lifesaving treatment.”

She described her feelings as “as if someone had poured acid into an open wound.”

She said that she feels as if “someone has poured acid into an open wound.”

She shared grim pictures of her legs which had “eleven ulcers,” covering most of her lower calves.

The woman was hospitalised recently due to very a severe sepsis infection. It has been impossible for her to get a good night’s sleep in a long time, the publication said.

“I get very aggressive cellulitis, and because my legs are so swollen, they split and sometimes they ulcerate,” she said.

I am trapped in a vicious cycle, with a threat of sepsis all the time, she said.