After discovering a hidden camera in an Airbnb bathroom, a woman was horrified

A horrified woman claims she discovered a hidden camera watching her in her Airbnb apartment’s bathroom.

Brittany Walsh shared a Tiktok video of the surveillance device, which resembles a USB charger with a tiny pinhole lens in front and an SD card slot in back.

However, that wasn’t the only spycam in the house; the 25-year-old teacher and school psychologist also found a camera in the living room.

Shocked Brittany captioned a video of the device, “Someone’s boutta catch a felony for invasive visual recording in our Airbnb bathroom.”

She also videotaped local police officers who arrived after she reported finding the bug; her video shows two officers taking notes in the living room.

Since Monday, her video of the cameras discovered in her Airbnb room, which appears to be in the city of Austin, Texas, has been viewed over 538,000 times.

She stated that her original video was deleted, so she re-posted it.

“In Texas, it’s a felony.” And it’s also against Airbnb’s policy. “It’s on their website what they allow and don’t allow in terms of cameras,” Ms Walsh wrote.

She also stated, ” “I’m sure the owners would be wise enough to conceal it better. My best guess is that it was placed there by their cleaning service.

“The (device) records locally to the SD card; in order to access the recordings, you must have the SD card itself.

One TikTok user commented on the video, saying, “Put the micro SD card in a computer.” The first video should be of the person who plugged it in.”

Others provided helpful hints on how to spot hidden cameras in hotels or vacation accommodations.

“A big one is smoke alarms, too,” one person wrote. Most good cameras, on the other hand, are impossible to come by. There are apps that can scan the Wi-Fi for camera devices.”

“Always turn off all lights and record with no flash on your phone everywhere in every room,” said another. It’s most likely a camera if you see a flashing light.”

“AirbnB strictly prohibits ‘hidden cameras’ and recording devices of any kind in private spaces such as bathrooms and bedrooms,” it stated.

“We take this allegation very seriously, and our dedicated safety team is conducting an extensive investigation.”