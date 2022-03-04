After her first UFO encounter during a lockdown, a 29-year-old woman has ‘daily’ encounters with aliens

A woman who claims to have seen a UFO while under lockdown says she has been visited by aliens ever since.

Lily Nova, 29, of St. Louis, Missouri, says she had her first encounter at the end of 2020 after taking up astrophotography to relieve boredom in her prison cell.

The encounters, however, did not end there, with Lily now claiming that extraterrestrial beings visit her on a daily basis.

They’ve approached her in a variety of spacecraft, she claims, including metallic ships, black triangles, and orbs that move in a “unearthly” manner.

She also claims to recognise some of the beings.

She first became interested in astrophotography during the lockdown in the summer of 2020, which led to her first encounter with aliens just a few months later, in November.

“My first encounter with aliens and UFOs was very intense,” she said.

“I went outside one night for some fresh air and immediately locked eyes with a bright light hovering over the neighbourhood.”

“I started looking into it and discovered it was a UFO.” Seconds later, I looked away briefly, and when I returned, there was a second craft much closer.

“I could actually see the craft’s triangular shape.

“Before disappearing above me, the UFOs performed some impressive manoeuvres to show me that it wasn’t a regular aircraft.”

“It really frightened me because aliens and UFOs aren’t something I’ve given much thought to before.” It was a completely transformative experience.

“I had my second encounter a few months later.” After that, it became more frequent, and I am now having experiences on a daily basis.

“I’ve also been able to see what the beings look like during my encounters.”

“One of the first beings I saw was a young woman with light blue skin.” She didn’t have any hair, but she was stunning. She was dressed in a skintight grey suit, and I noticed her shipmates in the same uniform standing behind her.

“I have also seen another group of beings with light blonde hair, fair and glowing skin and bright blue eyes.

“I believe they send images of themselves to me through telepathy. I think they are easing me into an introduction as it would be such a shocking experience for any human to have an alien walk up to you.”

Lily believes that the aliens were testing the waters with her after her first shocking encounter as she says they were motioning towards her and knew she was recording.

She thinks that they then gave her some space to process the experience before appearing to her again.