Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 10:12 pm
Amanda Bynes Is Getting Rid of Her Face Tattoo Ahead of Her Conservatorship Hearing

Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes has revealed that she is in the process of removing her face tattoo while awaiting a conservatorship hearing.

On March 9, the Hairspray star, 35, took to her new Instagram account to update her followers on her quest to remove the face inking, a heart on her cheek.

The actress removed her spectacles and brought the camera closer to her face in a video selfie captioned “tattoo removal process,” revealing the fading tattoo she debuted on her old Instagram account in December 2019.

On March 8, Bynes appeared to make her first post on her new Instagram account, thanking fans for their support and revealing that her court date was approaching.

“My court date is in two weeks,” Bynes says in the self-shot video. “I’d like to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone for your love and support. Good-bye.”

Bynes filed a petition in California’s Venture County Superior Court in the last week of February, requesting the termination of her conservatorship, which has had control over her personal and financial decisions since 2013.

Lynn Bynes, the actress’s mother, became her personal conservator after she was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold and was dealing with substance abuse issues. According to NBC News, her father, Rick Bynes, manages her financial assets.

The David A. Esquibias, the She’s the Man star’s attorney, told People at the time of the filing: “Amanda wishes to have her conservatorship terminated. She believes her condition has improved and that the court’s protection is no longer required.”

According to Tamar Arminak, an attorney for the star’s parents, they “100% support” their daughter’s decision to end the conservatorship.

“The professionals say she is ready to make her own life choices and decisions, and they are very proud of her,” Arminak said. “They wholeheartedly support her decision to terminate the conservatorship.”

Lynn Bynes’ mother, Arminak, told E! News in February that she is “excited” about her daughter embarking on the “next chapter” of her life.

“Lynn is so incredibly proud of the progress Amanda has made over the last few years and is so excited about the next chapter in Amanda’s life,” said Arminak. “Based on the petition, and Amanda’s amazing progress, she completely supports Amanda’s request to terminate the conservatorship.”

Amanda Bynes’ parents, according to Arminak, will not attend the virtual conservatorship hearing, which is scheduled for March 22.

Britney Spears’ recent victory in her fight to be released from her 13-year conservatorship shed light on the arrangements, which are typically put in place for people who are deemed unable to make their own decisions.

Fans of the pop superstar started the #FreeBritney social media movement in response to the “Toxic” singer’s desire to manage her own affairs.

Spears testified in court in June 2021 that she was forced to perform, take medication, and wear a contraceptive device while under conservatorship.

A judge ruled in November, two months after Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, was suspended from the conservatorship, that the court-ordered arrangement should be dissolved entirely.

Amanda Bynes’ lawyer has insisted that the timing of her own bid to end her conservatorship was in no way influenced by Britney Spears’ case.

Esquibias told Vanity Fair: “Any similarities between the timing of Britney’s conservatorship termination are Amanda are purely coincidental.”

