Audrey Roloff of Little People has been lambasted for ‘oversharing’ after posting photos and videos of herself giving birth in a bathtub

Audrey Roloff of LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD has been chastised for oversharing after posting photos and videos of herself giving birth to her third child.

The 30-year-old shared numerous posts about the birth of her three-month-old son Radley.

Audrey took to Instagram on Monday to share five posts that included photos and videos of her youngest child’s birth.

Audrey gave birth in a bathtub while her husband, Jeremy, 31, held her hand during labour.

“I started pushing around 6:20, even though it felt more like really intense pressure contractions than pushing,” Audrey wrote on Instagram.

“I didn’t have the sensation of the baby falling like I did with [our] other children.” I was under a lot of pressure and had a lot of back labour, but I didn’t feel like I was making any progress. It was painful, and it was even more difficult mentally because I felt like I was pushing but not getting anywhere.”

The mother of three explained that her “water never broke and he was born in the amniotic sac”, which is “extremely rare”. She continued: “I wish I had a good picture to show you, but it was dark and the angle of the photos doesn’t really show it well. “My midwife popped the sac while he was still in the water right after he came out, so when I sat up and turned around so she could pass him to me, he had what looked like a deflated balloon over his head. “Pushing out the sac was a very different experience. I didn’t feel the ring of fire or anything like that.”