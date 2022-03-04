Brave mum whose son was stillborn donates 50 pints of breast milk to sick babies

After her newborn son was stillborn, a brave mother who nearly died while giving birth donated 50 pints of breastmilk to sick babies.

Sarah Lampley lost her unborn baby due to placental abruption during her 38th week of pregnancy, just a week before her scheduled induction date.

When the mother of four discovered she was severely bleeding, she was rushed to a hospital in Georgia, USA.

Sarah was passing out due to the blood loss and was forced to undergo a blood transfusion before giving birth to her little boy, who sadly died just before the traumatic birth, some 10 hours later.

Sarah and Lewis named their newborn son Legend.

Doctors informed Sarah that she had been bleeding for 24 hours, but her son had saved her life by preventing blood clots from spreading to other parts of her body.

When Sarah, 34, returned home from the hospital, she began to lactate, which is when she decided to donate her breast milk in memory of little Legend.

“A few days after delivering my son, I still had to go through postpartum, which was really difficult for me, but what made me feel worse was the thought of throwing away my milk,” Sarah explained.

“I felt so grateful for people who donated blood when I was in the hospital, so I reached out to a couple of milk banks in our area to give them my breast milk.”

Within 14 weeks, Sarah had donated over 800oz of the ‘liquid gold’ to the Mother’s Milk Bank of Alabama, US – where it is currently being held for testing before it will go to premature infants.

“It brought purpose and comfort in my grief – knowing Legend’s legacy could live on”, she said.

Lewis, Sarah’s husband who works in medical research, was initially concerned that donating her milk would be too emotionally taxing for her, but he soon realised how much it was helping her.

“My husband was worried that it would be difficult, and he was protective of my feelings,” she explained, “but once he saw how happy it made me, he was on board.”

Lewis, 15, London, 8, and Leo, 6, the couple’s other sons, were also supportive of her decision.

“And when my sons asked who the milk was for, their little faces lit up and they said, ‘Good job, mummy,'” Sarah explained.

She stated: “It was extremely motivating and kept me going.

“I’ve met mothers who gave because they didn’t want their children to be forgotten. That’s something I don’t want for Legend.

“I hope that over the years, he will be remembered as the hero that he was.”

Sarah and her family are still coming to terms with Legend’s death.

The mother-of-four revealed that she has yet to enter the nursery that the couple had painted for his arrival.

Despite the sadness, Sarah and Lewis have been sustained by their family and friends’ “overwhelming love and support.”

“It was wonderful for us to feel so much love and warmth, and I’m amazed that we’re doing so well,” Sarah said.

“It makes you realise that you have inner strength, even if you didn’t realise it.

“I’ll be changed for the rest of my life, but I want to use this for good.

“I know that even in our darkest moments, we can be a light to others.”