Bus driver is found culprit of murdering his girlfriend found strangled, doused in acid

Dane Messam, 52, was convicted of the murder of Helen Anderson, 41, in August of last year.

Helen, a mother of three, was discovered in undergrowth on a road near Guildford, Surrey, by a passerby.

The corpse had been soaked in drain cleaner and wrapped in sheets, according to forensic experts.

Prosecutor Jeremy Benson QC previously told the jury at the opening trial today that Helen was last seen alive on CCTV three days before her body was discovered withdrawing cash from an ATM in North London with her partner, Messam.

The court heard how, in the early hours of August 23, Messam transported her body from London to Guilford in his vehicle, a decommissioned double-decker bus, dumping it at around 3.40am.

Her body was discovered 12 hours later on the A3 Stoke Road interchange when a man flagged down a British Transport Police officer driving a police van.

Messam admitted dumping Ms Anderson’s body, but claimed he didn’t tell anyone about it because he needed to fly to Jamaica for his mother’s funeral, which was scheduled for just days after Ms Anderson’s death.

Ms Anderson, who had struggled with drug addiction, was supposed to accompany Messam.

He cancelled her flight hours after dumping Helen’s body.

It was claimed in court that “there was a history of domestic violence between the defendant and the deceased.”

“For example, on July 26, 2021, an incident occurred at a club in Brighton,” the prosecutor said during the hearing. It was caught on CCTV.

“The defendant and Helen argued, and Helen waved her arms in the air.” He knocked her to the ground with a punch. She stood up and was escorted away. The club had a security guard on duty. Helen was running towards him when he noticed her.

“She was distraught and yelled, ‘Help me, he’s going to kill me,’ and he saw the defendant following her.” He was extremely aggressive toward them both, prompting the police to intervene.

“The defendant was arrested, questioned, and charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.”

“By the time Helen died, the case had not yet been heard in court.”

Helen’s family had previously stated in a touching tribute, “Our dear sister and daughter has gone.” We adored you. You faced many challenges in this life, but you always had a big heart. “Goodbye, Helen.”

Messam, who has no fixed address, is scheduled to be sentenced on April 22.