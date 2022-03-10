Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 02:44 am
Carer, 26, ‘hugged and kissed’ vulnerable teen and said she LOVED him

A CAREER who had a “INTIMATE” relationship with a vulnerable teen told him she LOVED him after they invented a “secret language,” according to a hearing.

Jade Fitzpatrick, 26, hugged and kissed a 17-year-old boy who lived at the North Wales children’s residential home where she worked.

A previous hearing held by Social Care Wales heard how the pair allegedly began a relationship and planned a 200-mile trip to Thorpe Park and stayed in a hotel together.

However, after the teen damaged a car when the trip was cancelled, an investigation into Fitzpatrick was launched.

Fitzpatrick “failed to maintain a professional boundary” and formed a “inappropriate relationship” with the boy, according to the panel.

Evidence revealed that the pair communicated using a “secret language” that one witness described as “jibba-jabba.”

She also communicated with him on social media and even sent him a message expressing her love for him.

Fitzpatrick also visited the teen in his room at night with the door closed “on many occasions,” according to the panel.

“Given the evidence, we are satisfied that Miss Fitzpatrick visited YP1 at night with the door closed,” said Justin Davies, legal adviser to Social Care Wales.

“We acknowledge that there are a variety of reasons why staff members might enter a young person’s bedroom, but it would be with the door open.”

He went on to say that “the inappropriate nature of the relationship was clear to see” and that “her behaviour was more likely than not sexually motivated – there is no other plausible explanation that explains the conduct that we have found proven.”

The allegations against Fitzpatrick, who worked for the Keys Childcare Group, surfaced in August 2020 when the youth caused damage to a car near the home.

A staff member was informed by a neighbour that Fitzpatrick and the youth had kissed and hugged several times.

Fitzpatrick was suspended after the police investigated their relationship.

 

