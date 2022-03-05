Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 11:08 pm
Carolina Lekker Playboy model charges women $2,000 to 'honeytrap' their boyfriends.

Carolina Lekker

Would you hire a Playboy model to “honeytrap” your husband?

Carolina Lekker makes a fortune off suspicious women who pay her up to $2,000 to read their partner’s private messages to see if they’re interested in an affair.

The Barcelona-based beauty, who has previously graced the cover of Playboy Africa, told the Daily Star that she has already made more than $10,000 catching would-be cheaters.

Lekker stated that she refunds the money to each female customer if their man “passes the loyalty test” by refusing to take her bait and turning her down.

“If he doesn’t fall for my chat, I return the money,” the model declared, saying a number of men have not fallen victim to her devious and dirty messages.

The Spanish starlet explained her method for trying to catch out a potential cheater, saying: “I contact them first on Instagram and wait for them to respond. I keep making conversation until the conversation gets hotter.”

She continued: “If after a lot of talking he wants to meet with me, I get the money and he doesn’t pass the loyalty test.”

Lekker has spent the funds from her side hustle on a series of cosmetic procedures, telling The Daily Star: “I had four nose rhinoplasties.”

Last October, the model made headlines when she revealed to the same publication that she had spent more than $150,000 on plastic surgery in order to have “the most expensive body on Instagram.”

Lekker has had liposuction, facial harmonisation, and butt injections in addition to nose jobs.

“It’s a different pain, but it’s worth it,” the model said of her numerous procedures.

While Lekker reads unsuspecting men’s private messages on Instagram, she also receives messages from men who contact her on their own initiative.

On the social media site, the beauty has 500,000 followers, with male fans adoring her saucy images.

