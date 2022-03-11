Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 06:24 pm
Chantelle Houghton of CBB was caught topless in a park by police

The 38-year-old star, who rose to prominence in 2006 as the only non-celebrity in the Big Brother house, had previously worked as a glamour model before appearing on the iconic TV show.

And, before she became famous, she had to beg her mother to take pictures of her naked in public.

Chantelle was always eager to break into the spotlight, so when she saw that there was a Page 3 girl competition available at the start of her career, she jumped at the chance to apply.

However, things did not go as planned when she was arrested for taking sexy photos in a public park while posing in a bikini.

Chantelle revealed the humiliating ordeal to the Daily Star, saying: “I wanted to participate in a competition, and it was a Page 3 girl competition.

“And now that I think about it, the only reason I wanted to do that was because I had a really controlling ex who was really nasty to me and made me feel inferior to all of these girls, and it was like a ‘I’ll show you’ thing.

“You had to send these pictures into the paper, and I asked my mum to drive me to the woods not far from my house.

“We had this cheap camera, and my mother was clicking away.” Then, all of a sudden, a police car drives into the park, and my mother and I both look at each other.

“Then the cop rolled down his window and asked, ‘Can I ask you what’s going on, please?'”

Chantelle admitted that she had never felt so embarrassed in her life as the cops interrogated her about why she was naked in the woods and taking pictures with her mother.

“And I was literally dying and standing there with only the bottom half of my underwear on,” the former CBB champion laughed, “and my mum was like rambling on trying to get the words out and explain.”

Despite her desire to succeed in the glamour modelling world at the time, Chantelle has no plans to return to her former profession.

She has stated that her days as a glamour model are “well and truly over.”

