Chantelle Houghton of CBB was caught topless in a park by police

The 38-year-old star, who rose to prominence in 2006 as the only non-celebrity in the Big Brother house, had previously worked as a glamour model before appearing on the iconic TV show.

And, before she became famous, she had to beg her mother to take pictures of her naked in public.

Chantelle was always eager to break into the spotlight, so when she saw that there was a Page 3 girl competition available at the start of her career, she jumped at the chance to apply.

However, things did not go as planned when she was arrested for taking sexy photos in a public park while posing in a bikini.

Chantelle revealed the humiliating ordeal to the Daily Star, saying: “I wanted to participate in a competition, and it was a Page 3 girl competition.

“And now that I think about it, the only reason I wanted to do that was because I had a really controlling ex who was really nasty to me and made me feel inferior to all of these girls, and it was like a ‘I’ll show you’ thing.

“You had to send these pictures into the paper, and I asked my mum to drive me to the woods not far from my house.