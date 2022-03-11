Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 05:03 am
Chloe Ferry finally shows off her new lips as she has fillers removed after cruel trolls referred to her as having “fish lips.”

Chloe Ferry

CHLOE Ferry has taken a brave step and had her lip fillers dissolved after years of injections.

The glam reality TV star told her followers after years of “abuse” and being called “fish lips” and “duck lips” she made the decision to return to her natural pout.

Chole Ferry

Chloe Ferry showed off her new lips after getting them dissolved

Chole Ferry

The TV star said she wanted natural lips after years of ‘abuse’

Chloe, 26, showed off the results to her Instagram followers today while posing in a bikini for a hot tub session.

Chloe shared a video of herself showing off her reduced pout before going for a swim.

The TV star, who had also flaunted her darker and shorter hair, sat on the hot tub and smiled at the camera.

She went for natural-looking makeup, including nude lipstick that showed off her natural lips.

She then took to social media to show off her “new lips” to her fans.

“Right here is the no lips,” she wrote.

“So here are the new lips,” the Newcastle babe continued.

In the background, Chloe’s mother could be heard laughing and joking, “It looks f*****g horrible.”

“I haven’t had filler in about seven years, it’s just non-existent, and I feel conscious,” Chloe said.

After her mother compared her to Cindy Lou Who from How the Grinch Stole Christmas, she told her to stop laughing.

The Geordie Shore star is no stranger to surgery, and she once admitted that she struggled to sit down after having her bum lifted.

Her devoted followers have previously expressed concern after she amassed a £50,000 surgery bill in three years.

She told The Sun last month that she had been thinking about moving for a while and that she couldn’t remember what she looked like without filler.

Before completely dissolving her fillers, the Geordie Shore star stated that she would like to reduce them first.

Chloe told The Sun exclusively: “I’ve seen a lot of people doing it recently, and I was actually thinking about doing it.”

“I’ve always loved my big lips, but I’ve seen all the girls who are doing it right now, and they look stunning.”

“You know what, I might actually do it, you know, I wouldn’t even remember how I look without my lips…it would be strange.”

“I feel like I might, I’ve actually been thinking about it, even if I go a little bit smaller, it’s something on my mind at the minute.”

It comes after a string of famous faces had their fillers dissolved, including Demi Sims, Molly-Mae Hague and Bobby Norris.

