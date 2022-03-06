Cops initially believed Snake King had been bitten to death by a pet, but then discovered gunshot wounds

Benjamin Renick had always been interested in wildlife. He was particularly fond of reptiles and had snakes as pets. His childhood hobby would inspire him to start a profitable business when he was older.

The Renick Reptiles facility was built on land that had been in his family for decades in Missouri. Exotic snakes such as boas, ball pythons, and anacondas were bred there. Some were so rare that they sold for $25,000 each, making Ben a global celebrity in his field.

By 2017, he was selling his 72-acre farm in New Florence, Montgomery County, to a professional ice hockey player in a $1.2 million deal. However, Ben’s personal life, at the age of 29, had not been so fruitful.

He was married to Lynlee Renick, a 31-year-old Columbia spa owner. However, unlike Ben’s company, his wife’s business was financially struggling and had mounting debts.

Their marriage was also in trouble. They had a child together, and Renick had a child from a previous relationship. She’d been unfaithful at least three times and said she wanted to leave Ben.

Then, on June 8, 2017, Renick dialled 911, sounding panicked. She claimed she went to see her husband at work and discovered he had been killed by one of his snakes.

The emergency services were dispatched to the scene. Given the report of a dangerous snake on the loose, they were wary. When they arrived, however, the scene was not what they had expected.

Ben was on the ground, but the facility’s hundreds of snakes were all safely enclosed in their enclosures – his injuries were not the result of a snake attack. He’d been shot eight times, with at least four of them hitting him in the back. Some of the spent bullet casings were scattered on the floor.

Investigators suspected he had been murdered by an intruder – despite the fact that nothing had been stolen. Renick was in line to receive Ben’s $1 million life insurance payout, as well as money from the sale of his reptile business and snakes, according to police.

Former lover’s tip-off

After Renick sold the reptile business, a series of battles erupted over the land, the snakes, and the money. Suspicion fell on Renick, who continued some of her romances in the aftermath of Ben’s death. Nothing, however, could be linked to her.

The family would have to wait until January 2020 for the case to be resolved. Brandon Blackwell, a man Renick had been dating, gave police a tip. They had a child together but divorced, and he was ordered to pay child support.

Blackwell was in jail at the time he spoke with the cops on a pending case for allegedly stalking Renick. He told officers she had confessed to him that she was responsible for Ben’s death.

As Blackwell led police to Ashley Shaw, who worked at the spa with Renick, the plot began to unravel. When questioned, Shaw stated that Renick had claimed Ben was abusive and that she had awoken to find him raping her.

She claimed Renick told her she wanted to leave him but was afraid he would take the children and their money. She told the cops that the conversation then turned to murder.

Shaw claimed that in May 2017, she assisted Renick in grinding up Percocet pain reliever tablets, which they then mixed into Ben’s protein shake in the hopes of poisoning him. When the concoction only made him drowsy and sick, she claimed, Renick turned to her ex-boyfriend, Michael Humphrey, 35, who had a criminal record.

Humphrey and Renick were arrested, but Shaw was not charged in exchange for future testimony.

When Renick was questioned, she finally admitted she’d been lying – but she still blamed someone else. She claimed she had simply asked Humphrey to accompany her to Ben’s facility that day because she wanted to ask him for a divorce and was concerned about his reaction.

While she was outside, Renick said she heard gunshots and Humphrey ran out, telling her they needed to get in the car and leave. She claimed that when she returned, Ben was no longer alive.

Had Renick hired Humphrey as her assassin? They were both charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action because the cops thought so.

Humphrey went on trial in October 2021 after pleading innocent and was found guilty of first-degree murder. He then reached an agreement with prosecutors and turned on Renick.

Humphrey eventually admitted his involvement and agreed to testify against Ben’s widow. He also led police to the murder weapon, which was concealed in a property’s wall.