Cruise Ship sets sail five times the size of the Titanic

For the first time, the world’s largest cruise ship, which is five times the size of the Titanic, has set sail.

The 236,857-ton Wonder of the Seas is outfitted with 19 swimming pools, 20 restaurants, 11 bars, an ice rink, casino, and even its own Central Park.

The Royal Caribbean liner set sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on her maiden seven-day voyage to the Caribbean on Friday.

The statistics for the world-record-breaking ship are mind-boggling.

It’s 362 metres (1,188 feet) long, can carry 6,988 passengers and 2,300 crew members, and can hold enough beer to fill all of the swimming pools on board twice.

“It’s hard to believe you’re even on a ship,” one female vacationer said. It’s a waterside city. There is everything you could possibly desire. There’s no reason to ever leave.”

“We’re going to need a bigger ocean,” one joked.

The massive ship has 18 decks, 16 of which are for passengers.