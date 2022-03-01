During a Texas rodeo, a father throws his body over his son to save him after he falls from a bull

A father is being hailed as a hero for throwing his body over that of his son after the latter was thrown from a bull during a rodeo in Texas.

Cody Hooks is seen being bucked from the back of a bull during a rodeo in Belton, Texas, in a video posted last month that recently went viral.

When the animal’s handlers fail to subdue it, it charges back at Cody — but not before his father, Landis Hooks, lies on top of him, covering his son’s face and head with his own.

The bull’s subsequent charge on the pair, thankfully, “could’ve been a [hell of a] lot worse,” according to Hooks, who posted the heart-pounding video to his Instagram feed.

Cody stated in the caption that he was “not one to post falling off” footage, but made an exception because of what happened in the ring.

“Big thanks to my dad @hooks.landis and the bullfighters last night in Belton, Tx,” he wrote, along with the hashtag “#blessed.”

Since it was posted on Feb. 13, the video has been viewed over 120,000 times (and counting).

“A father willing to lay down his life for his son! ❤️,” read one comment on the video.

“That’s a hell of a Dad you got!” said another user.