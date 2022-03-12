Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 03:31 am
Elon Musk is in in ‘on-off relationship’ with Australian actress Natasha Bassett

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 03:31 am
Elon Musk

According to a new report, business magnate Elon Musk is in a ‘on-again, off-again’ relationship with Australian actress Natasha Bassett.

According to Confidential, the pair, who were spotted disembarking Elon’s private jet after it touched down in Los Angeles last month, have known each other for some time.

‘Elon and Natasha have been in an on-again, off-again relationship for a few years,’ according to an alleged source.
‘I think their relationship is quite tumultuous, especially with him having an on-again, off-again relationship with Grimes.’

According to the paper, Elon and Natasha began dating after meeting on the Los Angeles social scene.

Elon Musk has been contacted by the Daily Mail Australia for comment.

Grimes confirmed on Twitter on Friday that she had split from Elon for the second time, three months after they welcomed their second child together via surrogate.

In a series of tweets about her new cover interview with Vanity Fair, in which she shared the news of their baby’s arrival, revealed her daughter’s name, Exa Dark Siderl or ‘Y’ for short, and described Elon, 50, as her ‘boyfriend,’ the 33-year-old singer confirmed the couple’s breakup.

‘Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article,’ she wrote in tweets posted four hours after her interview was published online and ‘liked’ by her ex Elon.

Natasha, 27, grew up in Sydney before moving to New York to attend drama school at the age of 19.

She will play Elvis Presley’s first girlfriend Dixie Locke in the upcoming film Elvis, starring Austin Butler as the eponymous singer and Tom Hanks as his manager.

Natasha’s fellow Australian, Baz Luhrmann, will direct the film, which will be released on June 24.

After three years together and just a year after welcoming their now one-year-old son X A-Xii, the multi-billionaire announced his divorce from Grimes in September.

