Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 04:41 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

England Wags will stay on a luxury boat during the Qatar World Cup in order to drink alcohol and avoid the country’s strict alcohol laws.

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 04:41 am
England WAGS

England Wags will stay on a luxury boat during the Qatar World Cup in order to drink alcohol and avoid the country’s strict alcohol laws.

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

WAGS and families from England’s World Cup squad will stay on a luxury yacht in Qatar to drink alcohol and avoid the country’s strict alcohol laws.

Alcohol is not permitted in public places and is only available in the privacy of selected hotels.

England WAGS

Charlotte Trippier (Kieran Trippier), Megan Davison (Jordan Pickford), Fern Hawkins (Harry Maguire), Annie Kilner (Kyle Walker) and Anoushka Santos (Luke Shaw) all in England shirts

Wag Sasha Attwood could be stationed ten miles from boyfriend Jack Grealish who will be in the recently expanded fishing village of Al Wakrah ten miles south of Doha.

The other halves of Three Lions stars like Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson, and Raheem Sterling, according to the Daily Mail, have opted to stay on a luxury cruise liner.

The travelling parties have been offered apartments and studios for when the tournament begins in November.

However, the available accommodations were deemed inadequate in comparison to the liner.

The ship’s accommodations were thought to be more in keeping with the Wags’ accustomed lives of luxury.

A number of cruise ships and yachts will dock in the port near Doha.

Every England victory – assuming there are any – will be celebrated by families.

They’ll also be able to drown their sorrows if England fail to win their first international trophy since 1966.

The stars of England will be staying in an alcohol-free hotel with a private beach.

Gareth Southgate, the manager, chose the Souq Al-Wakra hotel with care.

It is headquartered in Al Wakrah, a recently expanded fishing village ten miles south of Doha.

England has also agreed to use the Saoud bin Abdulrahman Stadium as a training facility for the tournament.

 

Read More

53 mins ago
People don't believe I'm a 41-year-old mom; they think I'm much younger – here are the four skincare tips I swear by

ONE BEAUTIFUL MOTHER has left everyone perplexed about her true age after...
59 mins ago
When I was giving birth, I pushed so hard that my eye bulged out – it's more common than you think

A NEW MOTHER has revealed yet another terrifying complication that can occur...
2 hours ago
A 23-year-old teaching assistant, bought his 14-year-old student 'his favourite sweets' and McDonald's before intimate relationship

A TEACHING ASSISTANT who had intimate relations with a 14-year-old student purchased...
2 hours ago
Carer, 26, 'hugged and kissed' vulnerable teen and said she LOVED him

A CAREER who had a "INTIMATE" relationship with a vulnerable teen told...
2 hours ago
I'm a model, but trolls fat shame me because of my mum tum – Give me a break, I've given birth three times in five years.

YOU MAY HAVE READ ALL THE PREGNANCY BOOKS OR HAVE MUM FRIENDS,...
3 hours ago
The father of a teaching assistant who had intimate relations with a 14-year-old boy by Wilko DEFENDS the pervert, saying, 'She just wants to help.'

THE DAD OF A TEACHING ASSISTANT who had intimate relations with a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Gold Rate in Pakistan
2 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 11th March 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 11,...
Liv Owens
5 mins ago
People call me a sl*g and tell me I should get a real job because I’m a lingerie model, but they’re just jealous

Liv Owens was moved to tears as she stared at the phone...
Starstreak missiles
12 mins ago
The United Kingdom will send Ukraine Starstreak missiles, the world’s fastest surface-to-air missiles

BRITAIN intends to send Ukraine the world's fastest surface-to-air missiles. Last night,...
USD TO PKR
17 mins ago
Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 11 March 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Adsence Ad 300X600