England Wags will stay on a luxury boat during the Qatar World Cup in order to drink alcohol and avoid the country’s strict alcohol laws.

Alcohol is not permitted in public places and is only available in the privacy of selected hotels.

The other halves of Three Lions stars like Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson, and Raheem Sterling, according to the Daily Mail, have opted to stay on a luxury cruise liner.

The travelling parties have been offered apartments and studios for when the tournament begins in November.

However, the available accommodations were deemed inadequate in comparison to the liner.

The ship’s accommodations were thought to be more in keeping with the Wags’ accustomed lives of luxury.

A number of cruise ships and yachts will dock in the port near Doha.

Every England victory – assuming there are any – will be celebrated by families.

They’ll also be able to drown their sorrows if England fail to win their first international trophy since 1966.

The stars of England will be staying in an alcohol-free hotel with a private beach.

Gareth Southgate, the manager, chose the Souq Al-Wakra hotel with care.

It is headquartered in Al Wakrah, a recently expanded fishing village ten miles south of Doha.

England has also agreed to use the Saoud bin Abdulrahman Stadium as a training facility for the tournament.