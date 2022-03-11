Fans of Chloe Ferry are all saying the same thing as she flaunts her new ‘natural’ lips after having fillers removed.

CHLOE FERRY told fans she wasn’t convinced about her lips after having the fillers she’d had for seven years removed.

Fans of the 26-year-old former Geordie Shore star, on the other hand, had only one message for him: you look better.

She told her fans: “So I’m just feeling lousy today. My lips were dissolved three days ago. It was a little painful, but it was over quickly, which was a plus.

“I’m still undecided about whether I prefer my large lips. I’m still not used to the small ones.

“It’s a huge change for us because I haven’t seen my natural lips in over seven years. It brings back a lot of memories for me.”

Unlike Chloe, however, her fans were persuaded, with thousands of followers telling her that going natural was the best option.

One has been posted: “That’s a huge improvement! “You look LUSH,” wrote one, while another added, “Much better, Darling.” So lovely.”

Chloe debuted her new look on social media last night, saying that after being called “fish lips” and “duck lips,” she decided to go back to her natural pout.

The results were posted by the celebrity, who wrote: “This is where the no lips come into play. So there you have it, the new lips.”

In the background, her mother could be heard laughing and joking, “It looks f***ing horrible.”

One has been posted: “That’s a huge improvement! “You look LUSH,” wrote one, while another added, “Much better, Darling.” So lovely.”

Chloe debuted her new look on social media last night, saying that after being called “fish lips” and “duck lips,” she decided to go back to her natural pout.

The results were posted by the celebrity, who wrote: “This is where the no lips come into play. So there you have it, the new lips.”

In the background, her mother could be heard laughing and joking, “It looks f***ing horrible.”