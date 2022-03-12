Adsence Ads 300X250
13th Mar, 2022. 02:52 am
Former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna ‘poses with a rifle’ and blasts invading Russians, declaring that “anyone crossing the border will be killed.”

Anastasiia Lenna

A PREVIOUS Miss Ukraine was photographed holding a rifle as she warned Russian invaders, “Anyone crossing the border will be killed.”

Anastasiia Lenna, Ukraine’s 2015 Miss Grand International beauty pageant representative, shared a photo on social media of herself holding a massive replica firearm.Anastasiia Lenna

Anastasiia Lenna

 

“Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!” she declared to her 97,000 Instagram followers in an Instagram storey.

She also posted a photo of soldiers walking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whom she described as a “true and strong leader.” “, in her venomous post.

Anastasiia, who is not thought to be on the frontlines of the battle, stated that the weapon she is holding in her photo is an airsoft rifle.

Participants in the team game use plastic projectiles to eliminate opposing players.

Her fans were told by the marketing and management graduate: “I am not in the military; I am just a woman, a normal human being.

“I’m just a person, like everyone else in my country.”

She claimed to have had a “normal life” until the “Russian aggression” began.

“I don’t do any propaganda except to show that our Ukrainian women are strong, confident, and powerful,” she explained.

It comes across as murderous. Vladimir Putin’s atrocities against innocent civilians continue.

Last night, Kyiv and Kharkiv were bombarded again.

Missiles rained down on the city after a day of terror that saw Russian troops fire on a nuclear reactor site and a mother and her two children killed as they desperately tried to flee during a ceasefire.

Officials in Kyiv warned that Russia had amassed a large enough force to attempt a takeover of the capital.

Around 30 Tochka-U tactical missile systems have been delivered from Russia to Belarus in preparation for a feared all-out assault.

Putin is said to have been taken aback by the Ukrainians’ ferocity.

His soldiers are demoralised and want to leave the army, telling loved ones back home in intercepted calls, “We are being massacred.”

“We have no aviation, no f***ing support, we’re like cannon fodder,” one soldier was heard saying.

During the stalled siege of Chuhuiv, three Russian commanders were killed, and Z-marked tanks were abandoned.

Ukraine’s military estimates that Russia has lost over 11,000 troops since the invasion began on February 24.

