Grimes and Elon Musk secretly welcomed their second child, their seventh child, via surrogate

Yet another! On Thursday, March 10, Grimes revealed that she and Elon Musk secretly welcomed their second child together via surrogate late last year.

“I don’t know what I was thinking,” the singer, 33, said of keeping the news a secret. “I’m not sure.”

Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, went on to say that she and Musk, 50, call the “colicky” baby Y. Exa Dark Siderl Musk is her full name.

While the songwriter kept her surrogacy news under wraps, she did post an Instagram photo of herself in a cropped top showing a bare baby bump in December 2021 — the same month the surrogate gave birth. The Canadian native left the caption of her Instagram post blank, only tagging the shoot’s photographer and designer.

Claire Boucher, the visual artist, announced her first pregnancy with a picture of her growing belly in January 2020.

“I considered censoring [this] for a hot minute haha (it may be removed anyway), but the photo is much less feral without the nipples.” “Being knocked up is also a very feral and war-like state of being,” the songwriter captioned the naked Instagram post at the time. “That could very well be what it is. Furthermore, most of my friends advised me not to post them, so I was suffering from reverse psychology. I questioned my shame about it and concluded that it was some strange internalised self-hatred that made me feel uncomfortable about my body. “I hope you’re having a good day!”

When an Instagram user referred to Grimes as the “queen of securing Elon’s coin,” Grimes responded, “I don’t need that.”

Grimes confirmed Musk’s paternity two months later. In May 2020, she and the SpaceX CEO, 50, will welcome their son, X AE A-XII. (With ex-wife Justine Wilson, he is also the father of twins Xavier and Griffin, 17, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian, 15.)

Grimes was “still living with Elon,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly nine months after the baby was born. In February 2021, an insider stated, “He is still involved in the baby’s life, as is his entire family.” [His mother, Maye Musk], in particular, is hands-on and enjoys assisting.”

That September, the duo called it quits. “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on good terms,” the entrepreneur said at the time in a statement. “It’s mostly because my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling internationally, whereas her work is primarily in Los Angeles.” She’s now staying with me, and Baby X is in the next room.”

Three months after their breakup, the couple, who were first linked in 2018, welcomed their baby girl with the help of a gestational carrier.

“I’d probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid,” Grimes said of their current relationship status on Thursday. “We live in different houses. We’re the best of friends. We run into each other all the time. We’re just doing our own thing, and I don’t expect others to understand.”