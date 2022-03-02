Horoscope Today March 02, 2022: Check astrological predictions for Horoscope, ARIES, TAURUS, and GEMINI and others

Horoscope Today March 02: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events coming your way, and whether the stars are in your favor or not. Know insights about your future with the help of astrology. Read your daily horoscope prediction to find out what’s in store for you today. Read the predictions for all the stars below:

Horoscope Today March 0, 2022

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Keeping a low profile may not be easy for you, but it will pay off this time to avoid being the centre of attention and let others have their day in the spotlight. Today, they’ll thank you, and tomorrow, you’ll still be a great celebrity.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

In recent weeks, your competitive tendencies have been strong, but the planets hint that if you take a more easygoing approach to your work, you will achieve more in the long run. Cooperation is not a sin; rather, it is a wise investment.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

What happens today may catch you off guard, but when you look back a few days later, you’ll realise you should have seen it coming. The most essential thing right now is that you maintain your composure while others appear to be losing theirs.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Avoid the urge to make changes that aren’t necessary. The new moon will shield you from harm at every turn, so relax and let fate take its course. Why should you be concerned? Everything that is supposed to happen will happen in the end.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You must let go of the notion that in order for you to succeed, someone else must lose. There are so many options in the world that everyone can obtain what they require without denying others.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Some things are worth getting worked up about, while others aren’t, and the new moon today will help you figure out what’s vital and what can be safely ignored. You’re doing it wrong if you don’t feel serenity in your heart.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Greetings, Libras! You will be successful in any sector of work, and your continued efforts in the workplace will be fruitful. You will gain a variety of business-related experience.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Due to mental issues, you are prone to remain perplexed. You will make every effort to finish the work that has been left incomplete. On the job front, there is some positive news to report.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your luck will be on your side. There will be a joyful environment in the house on the domestic front. The family will prosper, and everyone will spend meaningful time with one another. Good nutrition will improve your health.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today, you should retain your cool since it will benefit you in more ways than you can imagine, so think carefully before wreaking havoc on your adversaries. You and your special someone will have a heart-to-heart talk. Your lucky alphabets are K and J, which will bring you good fortune. Count on the fortunate numbers 10, 11 to bring you good luck. You must wear the colour Cyan today to attract more luck.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Because Mercury is aligned with Saturn today, communication with others may be rigid or stilted. You might be wary about sharing any information you do have. You might not be able to put your trust in someone. Today is a good day to say goodbye to someone. Tonight, clean up.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your thinking is concentrated, disciplined, and persistent. Nonetheless, you may be prone to negative thinking, particularly about your own or others’ weaknesses. Let your hair down! The first day of the rest of your life is tomorrow. Tonight, you are victorious.

