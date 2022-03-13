I asked my father to get me some pain relievers because I was in pain… He assisted me in giving birth twenty MINUTES later

Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Mar, 2022. 12:59 am
A WOMAN has revealed that she gave birth in her bathroom with the help of her father after mistaking a stomach ache for labour.

Elle Wood from Australia shared the storytime on TikTok, where it quickly went viral, garnering over two million views.

The mother described how, at the age of 16, she only discovered she was pregnant seven months into her pregnancy.

She chose not to tell anyone she was pregnant at the time, which surprised her father, who assisted her with the delivery.

“16-year-old me at 4 a.m. waking my dad up: “I’m not feeling too well, can you get me some Panadol?” she explained in the video.

“I’m in active labour, and half of the baby’s head has already popped out.”

The video’s viewers were shocked by Elle’s storey; in a subsequent video, she explained how the night went down.

Elle stated: “My father had no idea I was pregnant until 4 a.m. the next morning.

“He gave birth to my daughter at 4:20 a.m., exactly twenty minutes later.

“I knew I was pregnant; I found out at seven months through my nutritionist rather than my doctor, and I just didn’t tell anyone.”

The now-29-year-old explained in a comment that her bump barely showed, which is why she didn’t realise she was pregnant for so long.

Users were taken aback by her storey, with one writing, “omg it really was a surprise pregnancy and birth in all ways then.”

“Oh woweeeeeeeeeeeeeeee That plot twist caught me off guard.” Someone else chimed in.

“As someone who has been in labour twice, what the actual?” a third person inquired.

Many women were surprised she only asked for pain relievers, with one saying, “Active labour and you just wanted some Panadol?”

“The most shocking aspect of this storey is that all you needed was panadol.” A second claimant was made.

 

