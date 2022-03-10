Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 08:15 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

I divorced my husband, but I remarried him – we’re expecting another child; it sounds crazy, but it’s true love.

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 08:15 pm
Caitlyn Neier

I divorced my husband, but I remarried him – we’re expecting another child; it sounds crazy, but it’s true love.

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

A MUM has revealed how she divorced her husband and then remarried him less than two years later.

Caitlyn Neier married Ty in July 2016, with all the pomp and circumstance of a large wedding.

Caitlyn Neier

Caitlyn Neier

Caitlyn Neier

Caitlyn and Ty divorced in August 2019 after just three years of marriage, remaining civil for the sake of coparenting their daughter Scarlet.

Caitlyn shocked her YouTube followers in February 2020 when she shared a video introducing her boyfriend, Ty.

“We’ve been through a lot in the last year, we’ve been divorced for six months,” she says in the video.

“We both thought, separately, that divorcing and moving on would be the best thing for us.”

Caitlyn, on the other hand, claims that the divorce made her realise how much she cared for her ex-husband.

“Going through a divorce is what made me like you again,” she says in the video to Ty.

“I had other relationships.” Nothing was overly serious, but some things were moving too quickly, which put things into perspective.

“I decided I wanted to be single and didn’t want to date anyone else, and then Ty reappears in my life.”

“Sometimes it takes such drastic measures to wake you up and make you realise what is important.”

Caitlyn says she has no regrets about divorcing Ty, and the couple agreed to treat their ‘new’ relationship as such.

“I don’t think this would have happened if we hadn’t divorced; we both needed it in the strangest messed up way,” Ty added.

The couple remarried in a romantic ceremony in Arizona in May 2021.

Caitlyn said of their wedding, “We are totally different people now.” Our relationship grew apart as we grew older.

Caitlyn Neier

Read More

2 hours ago
I had an unplanned home birth in my bathtub, and paramedics rushed to my aid – they were wonderful, but they made a HUGE mistake

WHILE SOME PREGNANT WOMEN LEARN THE GENDER OF THEIR UNBORN BABY AT...
2 hours ago
Horoscope Today March 10, 2022: Check astrological predictions for Horoscope, ARIES, TAURUS, and GEMINI and others

Horoscope Today March 10: Good or bad, be prepared for all the...
3 hours ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 10 March 2022

The Kerala State Lotteries Department plans to announce the results live every...
3 hours ago
Nagaland Lottery result on, 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 10 March 2022

Nagaland Lottery result held today on 10 March 2022. Today 1 PM,...
16 hours ago
How to buy tickets of Rolling Loud Miami 2022

The ROLLING LOUD Miami music festival is back, and tickets are expected...
16 hours ago
A mind-blowing video shows how a Chinese rocket collided with the Moon three days ago

A LARGE PIECE OF SPACE ROCKET DEBRIS IS BELIEVED TO HAVE CRASHED...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

6 mins ago
Pamela Anderson making her Broadway debut at 54

Pamela Anderson will make her Broadway debut as vaudeville jazz singer Roxie...
Russia to no longer participate in Council of Europe
9 mins ago
Russia to no longer participate in Council of Europe

MOSCOW, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Russia will no longer participate in the...
Sara Loren opens up about why she chose to work in Bollywood
10 mins ago
Sara Loren opens up about why she chose to work in Bollywood

Actress Sara Loren opened up about why she prefers working in the...
superyacht
10 mins ago
Mystery The £532 million superyacht rumoured to be warmonger Putin’s is being surrounded by Italian officials who want to know who owns it

A MYSTERIOUS superyacht worth £532 million has been surrounded by Italian officials...
Adsence Ad 300X600