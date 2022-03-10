I divorced my husband, but I remarried him – we’re expecting another child; it sounds crazy, but it’s true love.

A MUM has revealed how she divorced her husband and then remarried him less than two years later.

Caitlyn Neier married Ty in July 2016, with all the pomp and circumstance of a large wedding.

Caitlyn and Ty divorced in August 2019 after just three years of marriage, remaining civil for the sake of coparenting their daughter Scarlet.

Caitlyn shocked her YouTube followers in February 2020 when she shared a video introducing her boyfriend, Ty.

“We’ve been through a lot in the last year, we’ve been divorced for six months,” she says in the video.

“We both thought, separately, that divorcing and moving on would be the best thing for us.”

Caitlyn, on the other hand, claims that the divorce made her realise how much she cared for her ex-husband.

“Going through a divorce is what made me like you again,” she says in the video to Ty.

“I had other relationships.” Nothing was overly serious, but some things were moving too quickly, which put things into perspective.

“I decided I wanted to be single and didn’t want to date anyone else, and then Ty reappears in my life.”

“Sometimes it takes such drastic measures to wake you up and make you realise what is important.”

Caitlyn says she has no regrets about divorcing Ty, and the couple agreed to treat their ‘new’ relationship as such.

“I don’t think this would have happened if we hadn’t divorced; we both needed it in the strangest messed up way,” Ty added.

The couple remarried in a romantic ceremony in Arizona in May 2021.

Caitlyn said of their wedding, “We are totally different people now.” Our relationship grew apart as we grew older.