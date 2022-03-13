Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

14th Mar, 2022. 01:17 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

I experimented with the viral brow lamination trend… It was a colossal flop, and people say I look like the father from American Pie

Web Desk BOL News

14th Mar, 2022. 01:17 am
American Pie
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

A BEAUTY ENTHUSIAST is mortified after a botched brow lamination appointment turns her into Mr. Levenstein from American Pie.

Byren-Rose Short of Auckland, New Zealand, decided to get her brows laminated in order to keep up with the latest trends.

However, things did not go as planned, as the 22-year-old took to TikTok to share the major beauty blunder, which quickly went viral, garnering nearly 90,000 views.

At the beginning of the video, Byren-Rose inserted a few photos of how she imagined her freshly laminated brows would look – neat and picture-ready.

But it was revealed just how tragic the aftermath was as she sat in a car and pointed the camera at her face, trying to control her laughter.

Despite her smile in the video, Byren-Rose was mortified by the fail, which made her look like Mr. Levenstein, a character in American Pie known for his bushy and thick brows.

Instead of looking red carpet-ready, the young woman left the salon with rather intense brows, the dark colour making them appear even more humongous.

In contrast to the inspiration clips, where the brows were neatly groomed, Byren-had Rose’s random hair sticking out in different directions, creating a messy look.

“This cost me $80…,” she wrote in the caption, along with a facepalm emoji, adding that her brow lady never fails her.

Some viewers were horrified, while others were in stitches, and they took to the comments section to express their feelings.

”it looks good it just needs to be trimmed along the top to help shape it better,” wrote one. Someone else tried to convince Byren-Rose that the end result wasn’t that bad and said: ”It will look different with makeup on [sic].” ”Lol girl the same happened to me,” a person claimed. For more brow horror stories, this woman let a friend tattoo her eyebrows – ”it’s my biggest regret, I wish I could turn back time they’re so bad.”

American Pie

Furthermore, the girl is mortified after tinting her brows, but they end up looking humongous.

In other news, a woman shows off her horrifying salon dye after asking to go blonde, and her hair is still ‘falling out in chunks’ eight months later.

Read More

5 hours ago
A US man was arrested with 9 snakes and 43 lizards in his pants. He was attempting to smuggle them

Customs officials say a smuggler hid snakes and horned lizards around his...
8 hours ago
Horoscope Today March 13, 2022: Check astrological predictions for Horoscope, ARIES, TAURUS, and GEMINI and others

Horoscope Today March 13: Good or bad, be prepared for all the...
8 hours ago
Netizens surprised: Strange 'furry green snake' discovered in Thailand

On the internet, a video of a strange-looking 'furry green snake' has...
8 hours ago
Kate Lawler reveals, "I had a secret abortion at 37 because the thought of having a baby made me physically sick."

KATE LAWLER has revealed that she had a secret abortion when she...
9 hours ago
Pooja Hegde rocks her recent high-glam outfit

Pooja Hegde is now promoting her next flick Radhe Shyam and is making...
9 hours ago
Netizens praises Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez in ‘HeerRaanjhana’

Fans are drooling over Jacqueline Fernandez’s on-screen combination with Akshay Kumar in her upcoming flick...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Queen
16 mins ago
Why did the Queen make Barack Obama leave the state banquet early?

Even for the most important of guests, such as the Obama family,...
Barack Obama
30 mins ago
Former U.S. President Barack Obama’s health decorates as he tests positive for COVID-19

Former US President Barack Obama confirmed on Sunday that he had tested...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
46 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 14th March 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 14,...
AED TO PKR
1 hour ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Dirham, Euro, Pound for, 14th March 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 14 March 2022, Check updated...
Adsence Ad 300X600