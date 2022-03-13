I experimented with the viral brow lamination trend… It was a colossal flop, and people say I look like the father from American Pie

A BEAUTY ENTHUSIAST is mortified after a botched brow lamination appointment turns her into Mr. Levenstein from American Pie.

Byren-Rose Short of Auckland, New Zealand, decided to get her brows laminated in order to keep up with the latest trends.

However, things did not go as planned, as the 22-year-old took to TikTok to share the major beauty blunder, which quickly went viral, garnering nearly 90,000 views.

At the beginning of the video, Byren-Rose inserted a few photos of how she imagined her freshly laminated brows would look – neat and picture-ready.

But it was revealed just how tragic the aftermath was as she sat in a car and pointed the camera at her face, trying to control her laughter.

Despite her smile in the video, Byren-Rose was mortified by the fail, which made her look like Mr. Levenstein, a character in American Pie known for his bushy and thick brows.

Instead of looking red carpet-ready, the young woman left the salon with rather intense brows, the dark colour making them appear even more humongous.

In contrast to the inspiration clips, where the brows were neatly groomed, Byren-had Rose’s random hair sticking out in different directions, creating a messy look.

“This cost me $80…,” she wrote in the caption, along with a facepalm emoji, adding that her brow lady never fails her.

Some viewers were horrified, while others were in stitches, and they took to the comments section to express their feelings.

”it looks good it just needs to be trimmed along the top to help shape it better,” wrote one. Someone else tried to convince Byren-Rose that the end result wasn’t that bad and said: ”It will look different with makeup on [sic].” ”Lol girl the same happened to me,” a person claimed. For more brow horror stories, this woman let a friend tattoo her eyebrows – ”it’s my biggest regret, I wish I could turn back time they’re so bad.”

