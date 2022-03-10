Adsence Ads 300X250
10th Mar, 2022. 06:00 pm
I had an unplanned home birth in my bathtub, and paramedics rushed to my aid – they were wonderful, but they made a HUGE mistake

10th Mar, 2022. 06:00 pm
WHILE SOME PREGNANT WOMEN LEARN THE GENDER OF THEIR UNBORN BABY AT THE 12-WEEK SCREEN, OTHERS PREFER THE SURPRISE AT BIRTH.

One expectant mother from the United Kingdom chose the latter, but things didn’t go as planned.

After Ellie went into labour unexpectedly, paramedics rushed to her side and announced the arrival of her new baby boy…but it wasn’t until an hour later that she discovered he was actually a she.

Ellie, 20, took to TikTok to share a short video of herself giving birth in a bathtub.

“POV: You had an unplanned home birth and discovered the gender at birth and was told by the paramedics you had a boy until an hour later when the midwife revealed it’s actually a girl,” she explained.

“Will never stop telling this storey,” she captioned the post.

Ellie responded to a question about how her daughter was misgendered at birth by saying, “I asked my partner what it was at first and he said ‘girl’ and got corrected by the paramedics, and they said ‘no it’s a boy his bits are just swollen.”

Many of Ellie’s fans were taken aback by the revelation and took to the comments section to express their shock.

“Awww this is lovely,” wrote one, while a second commented: “That’s incredible.”

A third asked: “How did they get it wrong?”

Meanwhile, another person questioned: “Could they have wanted to surprise you once you were out of shock and thats why they said opposite?”

Ellie replied: “No they defo thought she was a boy haha.”birth in bathtub

 

