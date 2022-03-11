I met the rudest man – I agreed to let him pick me up for a date until he revealed the derogatory term he uses to refer to women

WHEN A MAN ASKES YOU OUT ON A DATE, YOU EXPECT TO BE TREATED WITH KINDNESS AND RESPECT.

Unfortunately, the opposite happened to one woman, who blocked a man after discovering the insulting name he calls all of his dates.

The woman, who shared her date fail storey online, claimed the man first showed interest in her while she was sitting at a Panera Bread table.

“[He] gets my number, texts me, and tries to make plans with me,” the woman explained.

“I tell him that I don’t let people pick me up and that I meet them somewhere.”

She stated that they agreed to go out to dinner, but the man changed his plans two days before the date.

“He says, ‘How about I come pick you up and bring you back to my house, and I can cook dinner for you,'” the woman recalled.

The woman claimed she did not respond, but the man texted her again – and this time he had a message for her.

He allegedly sent her a photo of the passenger side of his car, which was emblazoned with the words “psychotic b***hes only.”

“He said, ‘I’ve got a seat for you,'” the woman explained.

She went on to say that the man’s actions irritated her and that she suspected he was simply trying to “get a reaction” out of her “because he enjoys making women psychotic.”

“I just block him after that,” she added.

However, that was not the end of the dreadful tale.

The woman claimed that the man discovered her on social media and messaged her, saying, “Hey you.”

“It’s crazy to me how someone can go from being attractive to dangerous in a matter of seconds,” the irritated woman concluded.

Viewers were shocked by how the woman was treated by a man who appeared to be interested in her, with one commenter saying he’s full of red flags.

“It appears to me that he should slide on over to the passenger seat he reserved for himself,” another user wrote.

A third supporter praised the woman for standing up to the man, writing, “You saved yourself a world of crazy.”

