Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 05:45 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

I met the rudest man – I agreed to let him pick me up for a date until he revealed the derogatory term he uses to refer to women

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 05:45 pm
rudest man

I met the rudest man – I agreed to let him pick me up for a date until he revealed the derogatory term he uses to refer to women

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

WHEN A MAN ASKES YOU OUT ON A DATE, YOU EXPECT TO BE TREATED WITH KINDNESS AND RESPECT.

Unfortunately, the opposite happened to one woman, who blocked a man after discovering the insulting name he calls all of his dates.

The woman, who shared her date fail storey online, claimed the man first showed interest in her while she was sitting at a Panera Bread table.

“[He] gets my number, texts me, and tries to make plans with me,” the woman explained.

“I tell him that I don’t let people pick me up and that I meet them somewhere.”

She stated that they agreed to go out to dinner, but the man changed his plans two days before the date.

“He says, ‘How about I come pick you up and bring you back to my house, and I can cook dinner for you,'” the woman recalled.

The woman claimed she did not respond, but the man texted her again – and this time he had a message for her.

He allegedly sent her a photo of the passenger side of his car, which was emblazoned with the words “psychotic b***hes only.”

“He said, ‘I’ve got a seat for you,'” the woman explained.

She went on to say that the man’s actions irritated her and that she suspected he was simply trying to “get a reaction” out of her “because he enjoys making women psychotic.”

“I just block him after that,” she added.

However, that was not the end of the dreadful tale.

The woman claimed that the man discovered her on social media and messaged her, saying, “Hey you.”

“It’s crazy to me how someone can go from being attractive to dangerous in a matter of seconds,” the irritated woman concluded.

Viewers were shocked by how the woman was treated by a man who appeared to be interested in her, with one commenter saying he’s full of red flags.

“It appears to me that he should slide on over to the passenger seat he reserved for himself,” another user wrote.

A third supporter praised the woman for standing up to the man, writing, “You saved yourself a world of crazy.”

For those who are concerned about their ability to recognise red flags, an expert previously shared seven red flags that everyone should be aware of.

Read More

3 hours ago
Because of his pureed diet, a stroke victim's tongue turns BLACK and 'HAIRY.'

He developed the condition, known medically as lingua villosa nigra, while in...
7 hours ago
Sana Javed takes legal action after allegations of rude demeanour with co-workers

Actress Sana Javed, who has been receiving hate from fellow celebrities and...
13 hours ago
Fans of Chloe Ferry are all saying the same thing as she flaunts her new 'natural' lips after having fillers removed.

CHLOE FERRY told fans she wasn't convinced about her lips after having...
13 hours ago
Chloe Ferry finally shows off her new lips as she has fillers removed after cruel trolls referred to her as having "fish lips."

CHLOE Ferry has taken a brave step and had her lip fillers...
13 hours ago
Lorraine Kelly faces a terrifying BOMB THREAT after a package addressed to her sparks an evacuation of ITV

Lorraine Kelly, an ITV favourite, was named on a suspicious package that...
13 hours ago
Rapist who evaded justice for two years was found guilty of abusing a 10-year-old girl

A RAPIST who went unnoticed for two years after cops missed him...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Roman Abramovich
7 mins ago
Roman Abramovich: Chelsea ‘will run out of cash in just 17 DAYS, with club executives preparing to beg the government to ease sanctions.’

CHELSEA will ask the government to ease sanctions on them today, amid...
Russian forces
10 mins ago
Russian forces advance towards Ukraine’s Capital

Russian soldiers are marching on territories north and west of Kyiv, raising...
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 11 March 2022
16 mins ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 11 March 2022

Nirmal NR 267 Winners List: Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 11.3.22, Kerala...
24 mins ago
Nagaland Lottery result on, 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 11 March 2022

Nagaland Lottery result held today on 11 March 2022. Today 1 PM,...
Adsence Ad 300X600