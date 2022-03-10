I spent £50,000 getting tattoos on myself, but some secret only my husband is allowed to see

A TATTOOED-UP MOTHER COVERED IN MARVEL CHARACTERS has revealed that not all of her inkings are on display, with one “hidden” just for her hubby.

Juliane Förster, from Oberndorf, Germany, is completely covered in artwork from head to toe, and she even let her young son choose some of the designs.

The 33-year-old model regularly flaunts her vibrant skin to her 343,000 Instagram followers, but not every inch is visible to the public.

She made headlines after revealing she spent £50,000 getting tattoos of her son’s favourite superheroes on her body.

In order to impress Constantin, the mother let her three-year-old son choose Marvel and DC comic book characters for her to tattoo.

Her leg-mounted comic book collection features iconic fictional characters such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Captain America.

Juliane’s skin also bears the likes of The Joker, Captain America, and Thor.

She did, however, reveal that not all of her tattoos are chosen by her child, as she has a special tatt for her husband Holger Gugg, 41.

The only person who notices the hidden design is the buff body coach, with Juliane hinting that the “hidden tattoo” is in a rather intimate location.

“I’ve always been fascinated by tattoos because each piece of art can be completely unique,” she explained.

“I’ve had so many different tattoos that it’s nearly impossible to keep track of them all, because they frequently overlap and interlink.”

“I have tattooed my entire body except for one small free space on my right buttock, which will be covered at some point.”

Her cheeky Spiderman tattoo on her bum has previously been discussed, but her right cheek remains a blank canvas.

The tattoo artist, who has only four tattoos on her own body, admitted that her “ass was very painful.”

She intends to get a Transformers tattoo on the last piece of free skin she has.

Juliane’s tattooed appearance has landed her a slew of modelling gigs over the years since she became an inking sensation online.

However, she declined repeated requests from her legions of fans to join OnlyFans, stating that “that’s not for her.”

The mother went on: “I could have bought a nice car with the money I’ve spent, but my tattoos are wonderful and mean so much to me.

“My fans adore my tattoos and describe me as’sexy’ and a ‘goddess,’ but I find it even more beautiful when women compliment me and tell me that they admire me or think I’m a good role model for them.

“Not everyone likes tattoos and some people have told me that they think my tattoos are ‘disgusting,’ which is a shame because I think they are wonderful but I can handle that.