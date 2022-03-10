Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 02:28 am
I’m a model, but trolls fat shame me because of my mum tum – Give me a break, I’ve given birth three times in five years.

Katherine Webb-McCaron

YOU MAY HAVE READ ALL THE PREGNANCY BOOKS OR HAVE MUM FRIENDS, BUT NOTHING WILL PREPARE YOU FOR WHAT CHILDBIRTH DOES TO YOUR BODY.

Model Katherine Webb-McCaron understands this better than most, having had three children in five years.

Katherine urged people to stop sending her DMs about her weight

 

The model has had three kids in five years

 

She added: “My weight is fine. Do I wanna lose some?

“Yes. But it doesn’t have to be ASAP.”

The model is married to NFL player AJ McCarron, and the couple has three children: Anthony, five, Cash Carter, three, and Gunner.

Katherine admitted to struggling with weight gain in her first trimester while pregnant with her third.

The mother captioned a photo of herself in a sports bra and shorts, “I told my agent, what you see is what you get when I sent her these digitals yesterday.”

“I’ve gained 20 pounds already in my first trimester and have no idea why.” Especially since I vomited so much due to morning sickness.

“They say the average weight gain is 2-4 pounds, so I’m way over that.” Have any of you ladies had anything similar? Round

Katherine

Katherine hit back at trolls who shamed her mum tum

 

