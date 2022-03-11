I’m a teen mother, and the other parents always exclude me – some say it’s because I’m attractive

MAKEING FRIENDS IN THE SCHOOL PLAYGROUND CAN BE DIFFICULT FOR BOTH MOTHERS AND CHILDREN.

And one mother has taken to TikTok to express her displeasure after being repeatedly excluded by the other parents at her child’s school.

“No one has ever approached me at my children’s games. I’m not a member of any of these mom groups “Steph drew over a video of herself smiling and then upset.

“I’m friendly.. I think,” she captioned the video, adding the hashtag #teenmomproblems.

She was a teenager when she had her daughter, who is now 16, and she recently welcomed a baby son.

Steph also added the following pinned comment: “Just so you know, it’s always been this way, and yes, I’ve tried. I’m a very outgoing person, but…”

Her video quickly drew comments from other mothers, one of whom wrote: “The same! Don’t worry, it’s because we’re beautiful!”

Another person commented, “It’s because you’re a pretty mama.”

“You intimidate people because they are insecure,” someone else said.

“You’re very attractive, which makes you appear unapproachable to them.”

Another comment read, “bcuz ur prob the hottest mom and that intimidates them, keep at it Mama We love you.”

In response to one of the comments, she stated that it was because she’s “”Pretty,” she said in another video, adding, “I keep getting this comment and y’all are so sweet.”

“I don’t believe I’m attractive enough to be intimidating.

“I didn’t wear make-up last night, and I looked like a hot mess; I’m not wearing make-up today, and I look like a hot mess.”

She went on to say that if that’s the case, it’s a “silly one.”

As she continued: “Like I’m literally so nice, kinda. I’m not mean.

“But I will be mean if you’re mean to me, you know what I’m saying? But I’m not mean, I don’t think. I think I’m nice.”