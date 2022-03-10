Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 04:23 am
I'm pregnant at 17 and don't understand why it irritates people – my grandmother, mother, and sister were all teen mothers, and there are so many advantages

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 04:23 am

When it comes to deciding when to have children, there is no right or wrong age – but some people have a preference.

Shannon, who had her child when she was a teen, has explained why she would prefer to have a baby when she is young.

Shannon is pregnant at 17

She also explains that she comes from a family of teenagers who all had babies, and she thinks it’s great for one reason in particular.

In one video, she explained to her 77.8k TikTok followers that her “Nana” was “pregnant at 16.”

She goes on to say that her mother became pregnant at the age of 18, and her sister at the age of 19.

Shannon then concludes the video by revealing that she became pregnant at the age of 17.

However, she points out that there were “five generations” alive at the same time.

In another video, she emphasised that all of the females in her family were mothers under the age of 21.

People flocked to the comments section to voice their opinions.

“Imagine her child grows up and has a baby at 20; her great great grandmother would be 73; if she was alive then, she would be 3x great grandmother,” one person wrote.

 

 

 

