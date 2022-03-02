Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 09:05 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

In a viral TikTok video, a bride foregoes flower girls in favour of ‘Fireball fairies.’

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 09:05 pm

In a viral TikTok video, a bride foregoes flower girls in favour of ‘Fireball fairies.’

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Flower girls have been a wedding tradition for centuries, but a Miami couple added a modern twist to their nuptials.

Instead of throwing petals down the aisle, the couple hired two “Fireball fairies” to hand out miniature bottles of whiskey to guests.

Two brightly dressed women are seen dancing down the aisle with coolers full of alcohol in a video from the ceremony that was shared on social media.

The couple dressed up in bright red dresses to resemble the popular whiskey drink, and they even shot shots in front of the entire congregation.

The Tiktok video’s caption read, “Fireball fairies > Flower girls.”

Despite the fact that the ceremony was entertaining, video viewers were not amused.

Many people thought it was “tacky,” and that they were trying too hard to be “quirky.”

Others commented, “Dumb for a wedding.” “Perhaps for a birthday party,” and “That’s cringeworthy as hell.”

Some commenters defended the unconventional wedding, with one saying, “Not everyone wants a completely traditional wedding.”

“Y’all realise they wouldn’t have done this if the bride wasn’t okay with it, right?” said another.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Aryan Khan's drug case takes a new turn, Reports

The Aryan Khan drug cruise case has taken a new twist today,...
2 hours ago
Terrifying Video: A father saves his 18-year-old son from a raging bull

A father risks his life and body to save his son from...
2 hours ago
When Urfi Javed showed Midriff in Blue Saree, Fans went Crazy

Urfi Javed, the internet sensation, understands how to impress the fashion police...
3 hours ago
TikToker Jannat Zubair reveals her biggest inspiration

Jannat Zubair is a name that is well-known in the entertainment industry....
3 hours ago
Horoscope Today March 02, 2022: Check astrological predictions for Horoscope, ARIES, TAURUS, and GEMINI and others

Horoscope Today March 02: Good or bad, be prepared for all the...
3 hours ago
When Alia Bhatt reveals that Ranbir Kapoor is the Sonam of men’s fashion

Alia Bhatt considers her beau Ranbir Kapoor to be Bollywood’s ultimate fashionista,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Shan Masood
5 mins ago
‘To be a part of this dressing room and join my team-mates. It is a bit surreal to be honest,’ says Shan Masood

Pak vs Aus: Shan Masood is pleased to be back in Pakistan's...
Hareem Shah
5 mins ago
Hareem Shah’s new swimming pool video went viral on TikTok

TikTok star Hareem Shah continues to enrage the internet with her peculiar pranks,...
Maulana Fazlur Rehman
14 mins ago
Fazl claims no-confidence motion will be brought against govt in next 48 hour

President Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has claimed that the...
Hollywood actor Lupita Nyong’o celebrates her birthday at Karachi beach
17 mins ago
Hollywood actor Lupita Nyong’o celebrates her birthday at Karachi beach

The Academy Award-winning Hollywood actor, Lupita Nyong'o, is celebrating her birthday at...
Adsence Ad 300X600