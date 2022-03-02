In a viral TikTok video, a bride foregoes flower girls in favour of ‘Fireball fairies.’

Flower girls have been a wedding tradition for centuries, but a Miami couple added a modern twist to their nuptials.

Instead of throwing petals down the aisle, the couple hired two “Fireball fairies” to hand out miniature bottles of whiskey to guests.

Two brightly dressed women are seen dancing down the aisle with coolers full of alcohol in a video from the ceremony that was shared on social media.

The couple dressed up in bright red dresses to resemble the popular whiskey drink, and they even shot shots in front of the entire congregation.

The Tiktok video’s caption read, “Fireball fairies > Flower girls.”

Despite the fact that the ceremony was entertaining, video viewers were not amused.

Many people thought it was “tacky,” and that they were trying too hard to be “quirky.”

Others commented, “Dumb for a wedding.” “Perhaps for a birthday party,” and “That’s cringeworthy as hell.”

Some commenters defended the unconventional wedding, with one saying, “Not everyone wants a completely traditional wedding.”

“Y’all realise they wouldn’t have done this if the bride wasn’t okay with it, right?” said another.