In Thailand, an actress died after falling from a speedboat while on a restaurant trip with friends

Nida Patcharaweeraphong, a Thai actress, died at the age of 37 after falling from a speedboat while on a restaurant trip with friends.

On February 24, Nida was on her way to a restaurant with friends when she fell into Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River.

She was seated on the back end of the boat, but how she fell is unknown.

After Nida’s friends noticed she was missing, the speedboat searched for her for 20 minutes before calling local authorities, who sent a team of 30 divers to search the area.

Dais Dejjab, Nida’s brother, reportedly joined the search and rescue mission and spotted “something floating” in the water, which was later identified as the Thai actress.

“The pain that everyone in the family is going through is unbearable,” he said. We adored our sister, and she brought us so much joy.”

“I’d like to thank everyone for their hard work. “I’ve come to take her back home.”

Panida Siriyuthyothin, Nida’s distraught mother, said her daughter was a good swimmer and she couldn’t believe what had happened.

“Before that night she went missing, I suddenly thought about her,” she explained. I was going to call her. I couldn’t believe it when I heard the news. I was still hoping it wasn’t her.”

An autopsy on Nida revealed that she died from drowning and that a deep gash on her left leg was possibly caused by the boat’s propeller.

Major General Paisarn Wongwatcharamongkol, senior police chief at Nonthaburi station, said the owner of the speedboat could face charges for allegedly operating the vessel with an expired licence.

“We discovered that the speed boat had an expired licence, and the person who was driving it at the time Nida fell also had no licence to drive,” he told local reporters.

“Although no formal charges have been filed, the two may face charges for causing death due to negligence.”